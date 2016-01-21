Illustrations by Devyn Park

In the basement bedroom of my parents’ house, I closed the door and wished there was a lock. I set the camera on my childhood dresser, and fiddled with the self-timer. I took off my clothes, trying to think of what on earth I would say if someone came to the door. I sat awkwardly on my bed, unsure how to pose, and waited for the flash to go off.

At eighteen, I’d never seen a photo of my own breasts before. Was that what I looked like? Was that who I was?

I picked four of the images and put them up on the LiveJournal group I’d recently found and fallen in love with.

This is my first post,” I typed, “I’m nervous. I’m still getting used to this camera.”

This was all the way back before we all heard the term “social media” every single day; in 2005, LiveJournal was paving the way. LiveJournal was (and still is) a blogging website with a delightfully simple premise: Here, you can keep a journal, it can be online, you can share it with your friends. It also allowed fo…