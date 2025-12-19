As you probably know, earlier this year we moved all of our writer-centric stories and resources over to a brand new site, NarrativelyAcademy.com. That’s where you’ll find our class announcements, live video series, calls for pitches, and much more.

If you’re not a writer and only interested in reading our new stories here at Narratively.com, that’s great! But if you are a writer (or interested in honing your writing skills) we want to make sure you’re not missing everything that’s happening over at the Academy. Here’s a look at some of the most exciting things we have on tap.

1. Two New Calls for Pitches and Submissions

Interested in writing a story for Narratively.com? We have two brand new calls!

True Crime Epics: We want to see unique ideas for deeply reported stories that truly surprise and enthrall us with colorful characters and dramatic twists.

See Full Details

Stories From the Ground Up—How Green Spaces Shape Our Lives: For an upcoming sponsored series, we’re looking for stories about how nature and green spaces bring people together, deepen connection, and shape identity, creativity, wellbeing, safety, and a sense of belonging.

See Full Details

2. The 2026 Narratively Book Incubator

We can’t wait to get started on this one! The 2026 Narratively Book Incubator is a unique opportunity for a select group of writers to receive close, personal guidance and feedback from one of a trio of very accomplished book authors; attend a carefully curated roster of expert panels and Q&As with agents, editors and other industry insiders; and work in community with each other to write your book in 2026.

Learn More + Sign Up

3. Winter Writing Classes

If your New Year’s resolution involves writing your first short story, diving into screenplays, or getting moving on your memoir, we have good news for you. Our January and February class lineup just went live and we have all of that plus much more.

Check Out Our Classes

4. “Open Book” Video and Podcast Series

We’ve been having so much fun conducting these interviews with top writers, editors and publishing industry professionals to give you real, honest insight on how to pitch, write and publish your work. In recent months we’ve covered everything from how to write longform features and cover stories to how to write about your most vulnerable experiences, how to blend art into your writing practice and much more.

You can watch all of our videos here or listen in your favorite podcast player.

Watch "Open Book" Videos

Listen to the Podcast

5. Gift Guide: What to Get the Writers in Your Life

Not sure what to buy your nonfiction group pals or grad school buddies for the holidays? We’ve got you covered—but be warned, you’ll likely want everything on this list for yourself 😉.

Read the Gift Guide

Want to make sure you get updates on everything happening at Narratively Academy? Make sure you’re signed up as a free or paid subscriber here.