Barry Maxwell
Nov 6

After the fact note...

The first time Trump won, Edward Carey's fiction workshop at UT met the day after, if I'm not mistaken about the calendar. Ed leaned into resilience in the face of grief and comforted the group with a Neil Gaiman quote:

And remember that whatever discipline you are in, whether you are a musician or a photographer, a fine artist or a cartoonist, a writer, a dancer, a designer, whatever you do you have one thing that’s unique. You have the ability to make art.

And for me, and for so many of the people I have known, that’s been a lifesaver. The ultimate lifesaver. It gets you through good times and it gets you through the other ones.

Life is sometimes hard. Things go wrong, in life and in love and in business and in friendship and in health and in all the other ways that life can go wrong. And when things get tough, this is what you should do.

Make good art.

I’m serious. Husband runs off with a politician? Make good art. Leg crushed and then eaten by mutated boa constrictor? Make good art. IRS on your trail? Make good art. Cat exploded? Make good art. Somebody on the Internet thinks what you do is stupid or evil or it’s all been done before? Make good art. Probably things will work out somehow, and eventually time will take the sting away, but that doesn’t matter. Do what only you do best. Make good art.

Make it on the good days too.

Abhijit Alka Anil
Nov 6

It’s a quote from my mentor, Mr. Pramod Kulkarni :

“When you open your eyes, you see the world,

When you close them, you see yourself."

Wendi Gordon
Changing Lives
Nov 6

I began the day as I always do: with journaling, affirmations, and tapping. With occasional and very brief exceptions to post or reply to comments on Substack and Facebook, I stayed offline and avoided all media.

I took a relaxing bath, read a novel, then participated in a 3 hour Zoom meeting from 5-8 pm (believe it or not, the topic was self-care, but not in relation to the election, which wasn’t discussed at all).

Then I went to the grocery store, and am now headed to bed to continue reading my novel.

Wendi Gordon
Changing Lives
Nov 6

I shared what I did without offering advice to others because there are many different healthy ways of coping, and what works for me may not work for you.

Michelle Dowd
Forager Fridays
Nov 6

Invite friends over and make a communal fire, outdoors, if you have a safe place to do so. Roast marshmallows and swap stories.

Leslie Lynch
Out of Darkness, Into Hope
Nov 5

Go outside and don’t watch/listen/engage with the news or social media. It’ll all be there tomorrow.

Jean Jackman
Jean’s Substack
Nov 5

I did a 4 mile walk with a group this morning and a 3 hour memoir zoom class this afternoon. I'll peak at the news at 6......omg!!! Nervous. Abdominal breathing with long exhales is great.

Susan St. Aubin
Susan’s Substack
Nov 5

Staying away from my phone (not very successfully as you can see)

Kate
Nov 5

Cartoons and junk food! (Wait, it doesn't have to be healthy coping, does it? 😅)

Jesse Sposato
Jesse Sposato
Nov 5

Definitely not, this sounds great!

Rachael Garrity
Nov 5

1. Absolutely NO contact with any media outlet before 3 pm.

2. Brain games, online and off.

3. Selective reading -- nonfiction focused on spirituality or the natural world.

4. Comfort food.

Janice Jackson
Nov 5

Don't follow the news...focus on gratitude....eat helps and exercise!

Anita Peltonen
Anita’s Substack
Nov 5

Invite some friends over. Eat. Drink. Enjoy each other's company. Stop doomscrolling and go the heck outside if you can!

Kirsten Tranter
Nov 5

I’m opening my poetry emails and reading all the Poems of the Day before looking at any social media or any news.

Marnie B
Nov 5

Taking lots of deep, cleansing breaths. Tonight I will go to see the movie Conclave with my husband, son, and neighbors. Watching gifted actors grapple over papal politics will keep me away from watching election returns.

Anita Peltonen
Anita’s Substack
Nov 5

Conclave is an INCREDIBLE movie. Good choice.

Sarah Ba
Nov 5

I'm anxiously refreshing various news apps already. Thinking of comfort (re)watching Parks and Recreation

author
Noah Rosenberg
Nov 5

I'm lacing up my running shoes now so that as soon as I hit "end" on my 11am Zoom, I'll be out the door on a very distracting jog! (Though I guess only partially distracting, because I'm planning to run by a few polling sites to check out the scene!)

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 5

Let the dog guide the walk. Today I'll be watching the pups while the play and nap and explore and snuggle and trying to relish the small moments of doing the same.

Marie Myung-Ok Lee
Nov 5

going outside and leaving my phone behind.

Joy Overstreet
Alive! with Joy
Nov 5

Get out a pile of LEGO bricks, or one of your kids’ kits and make something, anything. Very ASMR soothing.

Shawna Kenney
Shawna Kenney
Nov 5

As someone once said, "You can't draw from an empty well." So today I'm doing all things that make me happy--playing with my dog, cooking, walking on the beach, and a little bit of working (yes! I am lucky to love my work.. especially at a slower pace).

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 5

Dog time for happiness here too :)

Brittany Allison
Nov 5

In a world of busy lives, the best thing I can do is schedule time each day where I don’t have to be efficient or productive. When I practice that regularly I have more capacity for unexpected/unwanted stressors

author
Jesse Sposato
Nov 5

Love and need this. Thank you for it!

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 5

Absolutely love this.

Shell Bird
Nov 5

Walk in nature. That’s always a salve. It’s surprisingly warm for November here. So I’ll find a place to sit along the path and be still. Just listen.

Barry Maxwell
Nov 5

My self-care today is obligatory: grading papers and holding Zoom meetings with college writing students. Happily, the tasks remind me I'm here for the sake of others, have a responsibility toward them, and am a role model whether I know it or not. If I can exhibit a smidge of calm, maybe it'll be contagious. I'm not an AA person, but I'm familiar with the 12-step approach, and one of the tenets is when facing cravings or temptation, turn one's thoughts to helping others. My students and their needs help me do that.

author
Jesse Sposato
Nov 5

This is great!

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 5

Being of service to others really does take you out of your own head and into our bigger community. <3

grace culbertson
Nov 5

Help others in need, walk outdoors, draw and watch comedy movies

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 5

Got any favorite comedies you're thinking of?

grace culbertson
Nov 6

Just watched Life of Crime with Jennifer Aniston

Laurencia Ciprus
Nov 5

Relinquish control for one day..,Experience a spare day…Commune with nature in solitude…Silence the fear…Embrace the unknown as an opportunity for growth and resilience…Turn your face to the sky and meet the winds.

Just as the tumultuous chaos of a thunderstorm brings a nurturing rain that allows life to flourish, so, too, in human affairs times of advancement are preceded by times of disorder. Success comes to those who can weather the storm." I Ching No. 3

Karal Gregory
Karal’s Substack
Nov 5

Meditate, keep my heart light and my mouth shut. Engage less, go inward more. Breathe.

Nova Loverro
The Curve of the World with Nov…
Nov 5

Painting. When i paint, my mind moves out of thinking mode and i get completely absorbed ( Be Here Now) Being present with what is is all we have. I’m also hosting an election gathering tonight where we will set intention that no matter who wins we will keep on keeping on doing good works, donating to important causes, and be sure out voices are continually heard

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 5

Creative activity here as well - collage and crochet. The rhythm of cut-and-paste and yarn over, yarn over is soothing.

Anita Charney
Nov 5

Staying active…trying to stay away from tv…focusing on intense creative project (writing) …cleaning

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 5

Staying away from tv and social here as well

