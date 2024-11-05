No matter what you believe in today, or who you’re voting for (if you haven’t already voted early), today is a day for all the feels. Some handle peak election stress season by doing some very last-minute canvassing to get out the vote, others by turning their phones off, going to yoga class, taking long walks in nature. We spent a bit of time (read: many hours) listening to our meditation app yesterday to try to get to a place of calm.
So, we want to know what you’re doing today to stave off election anxiety. Please share in the comments, no idea too small (or big!).
And as a fun bonus, our partners over at Creative Nonfiction have a book out today, Creative Nonfiction—The Final Issue, a collection of the finest work from the magazine’s 78 issues, and we will be giving away two copies! All you have to do is comment below and we will choose two people at random to send a book to.
And… go!
After the fact note...
The first time Trump won, Edward Carey's fiction workshop at UT met the day after, if I'm not mistaken about the calendar. Ed leaned into resilience in the face of grief and comforted the group with a Neil Gaiman quote:
And remember that whatever discipline you are in, whether you are a musician or a photographer, a fine artist or a cartoonist, a writer, a dancer, a designer, whatever you do you have one thing that’s unique. You have the ability to make art.
And for me, and for so many of the people I have known, that’s been a lifesaver. The ultimate lifesaver. It gets you through good times and it gets you through the other ones.
Life is sometimes hard. Things go wrong, in life and in love and in business and in friendship and in health and in all the other ways that life can go wrong. And when things get tough, this is what you should do.
Make good art.
I’m serious. Husband runs off with a politician? Make good art. Leg crushed and then eaten by mutated boa constrictor? Make good art. IRS on your trail? Make good art. Cat exploded? Make good art. Somebody on the Internet thinks what you do is stupid or evil or it’s all been done before? Make good art. Probably things will work out somehow, and eventually time will take the sting away, but that doesn’t matter. Do what only you do best. Make good art.
Make it on the good days too.
It’s a quote from my mentor, Mr. Pramod Kulkarni :
“When you open your eyes, you see the world,
When you close them, you see yourself."
I began the day as I always do: with journaling, affirmations, and tapping. With occasional and very brief exceptions to post or reply to comments on Substack and Facebook, I stayed offline and avoided all media.
I took a relaxing bath, read a novel, then participated in a 3 hour Zoom meeting from 5-8 pm (believe it or not, the topic was self-care, but not in relation to the election, which wasn’t discussed at all).
Then I went to the grocery store, and am now headed to bed to continue reading my novel.
I shared what I did without offering advice to others because there are many different healthy ways of coping, and what works for me may not work for you.
Invite friends over and make a communal fire, outdoors, if you have a safe place to do so. Roast marshmallows and swap stories.
Go outside and don’t watch/listen/engage with the news or social media. It’ll all be there tomorrow.
I did a 4 mile walk with a group this morning and a 3 hour memoir zoom class this afternoon. I'll peak at the news at 6......omg!!! Nervous. Abdominal breathing with long exhales is great.
Staying away from my phone (not very successfully as you can see)
Cartoons and junk food! (Wait, it doesn't have to be healthy coping, does it? 😅)
Definitely not, this sounds great!
1. Absolutely NO contact with any media outlet before 3 pm.
2. Brain games, online and off.
3. Selective reading -- nonfiction focused on spirituality or the natural world.
4. Comfort food.
Don't follow the news...focus on gratitude....eat helps and exercise!
Invite some friends over. Eat. Drink. Enjoy each other's company. Stop doomscrolling and go the heck outside if you can!
I’m opening my poetry emails and reading all the Poems of the Day before looking at any social media or any news.
Taking lots of deep, cleansing breaths. Tonight I will go to see the movie Conclave with my husband, son, and neighbors. Watching gifted actors grapple over papal politics will keep me away from watching election returns.
Conclave is an INCREDIBLE movie. Good choice.
I'm anxiously refreshing various news apps already. Thinking of comfort (re)watching Parks and Recreation
I'm lacing up my running shoes now so that as soon as I hit "end" on my 11am Zoom, I'll be out the door on a very distracting jog! (Though I guess only partially distracting, because I'm planning to run by a few polling sites to check out the scene!)
Let the dog guide the walk. Today I'll be watching the pups while the play and nap and explore and snuggle and trying to relish the small moments of doing the same.
going outside and leaving my phone behind.
Get out a pile of LEGO bricks, or one of your kids’ kits and make something, anything. Very ASMR soothing.
As someone once said, "You can't draw from an empty well." So today I'm doing all things that make me happy--playing with my dog, cooking, walking on the beach, and a little bit of working (yes! I am lucky to love my work.. especially at a slower pace).
Dog time for happiness here too :)
In a world of busy lives, the best thing I can do is schedule time each day where I don’t have to be efficient or productive. When I practice that regularly I have more capacity for unexpected/unwanted stressors
Love and need this. Thank you for it!
Absolutely love this.
Walk in nature. That’s always a salve. It’s surprisingly warm for November here. So I’ll find a place to sit along the path and be still. Just listen.
My self-care today is obligatory: grading papers and holding Zoom meetings with college writing students. Happily, the tasks remind me I'm here for the sake of others, have a responsibility toward them, and am a role model whether I know it or not. If I can exhibit a smidge of calm, maybe it'll be contagious. I'm not an AA person, but I'm familiar with the 12-step approach, and one of the tenets is when facing cravings or temptation, turn one's thoughts to helping others. My students and their needs help me do that.
This is great!
Being of service to others really does take you out of your own head and into our bigger community. <3
Help others in need, walk outdoors, draw and watch comedy movies
Got any favorite comedies you're thinking of?
Just watched Life of Crime with Jennifer Aniston
Relinquish control for one day..,Experience a spare day…Commune with nature in solitude…Silence the fear…Embrace the unknown as an opportunity for growth and resilience…Turn your face to the sky and meet the winds.
Just as the tumultuous chaos of a thunderstorm brings a nurturing rain that allows life to flourish, so, too, in human affairs times of advancement are preceded by times of disorder. Success comes to those who can weather the storm." I Ching No. 3
Meditate, keep my heart light and my mouth shut. Engage less, go inward more. Breathe.
Painting. When i paint, my mind moves out of thinking mode and i get completely absorbed ( Be Here Now) Being present with what is is all we have. I’m also hosting an election gathering tonight where we will set intention that no matter who wins we will keep on keeping on doing good works, donating to important causes, and be sure out voices are continually heard
Creative activity here as well - collage and crochet. The rhythm of cut-and-paste and yarn over, yarn over is soothing.
Staying active…trying to stay away from tv…focusing on intense creative project (writing) …cleaning
Staying away from tv and social here as well
Share this post
Shout Out: What's the Best Piece of Self-Care Advice You've Got? (We All Need It Today)
Share this post
No matter what you believe in today, or who you’re voting for (if you haven’t already voted early), today is a day for all the feels. Some handle peak election stress season by doing some very last-minute canvassing to get out the vote, others by turning their phones off, going to yoga class, taking long walks in nature. We spent a bit of time (read: many hours) listening to our meditation app yesterday to try to get to a place of calm.
So, we want to know what you’re doing today to stave off election anxiety. Please share in the comments, no idea too small (or big!).
And as a fun bonus, our partners over at Creative Nonfiction have a book out today, Creative Nonfiction—The Final Issue, a collection of the finest work from the magazine’s 78 issues, and we will be giving away two copies! All you have to do is comment below and we will choose two people at random to send a book to.
And… go!
After the fact note...
The first time Trump won, Edward Carey's fiction workshop at UT met the day after, if I'm not mistaken about the calendar. Ed leaned into resilience in the face of grief and comforted the group with a Neil Gaiman quote:
And remember that whatever discipline you are in, whether you are a musician or a photographer, a fine artist or a cartoonist, a writer, a dancer, a designer, whatever you do you have one thing that’s unique. You have the ability to make art.
And for me, and for so many of the people I have known, that’s been a lifesaver. The ultimate lifesaver. It gets you through good times and it gets you through the other ones.
Life is sometimes hard. Things go wrong, in life and in love and in business and in friendship and in health and in all the other ways that life can go wrong. And when things get tough, this is what you should do.
Make good art.
I’m serious. Husband runs off with a politician? Make good art. Leg crushed and then eaten by mutated boa constrictor? Make good art. IRS on your trail? Make good art. Cat exploded? Make good art. Somebody on the Internet thinks what you do is stupid or evil or it’s all been done before? Make good art. Probably things will work out somehow, and eventually time will take the sting away, but that doesn’t matter. Do what only you do best. Make good art.
Make it on the good days too.
It’s a quote from my mentor, Mr. Pramod Kulkarni :
“When you open your eyes, you see the world,
When you close them, you see yourself."
I began the day as I always do: with journaling, affirmations, and tapping. With occasional and very brief exceptions to post or reply to comments on Substack and Facebook, I stayed offline and avoided all media.
I took a relaxing bath, read a novel, then participated in a 3 hour Zoom meeting from 5-8 pm (believe it or not, the topic was self-care, but not in relation to the election, which wasn’t discussed at all).
Then I went to the grocery store, and am now headed to bed to continue reading my novel.
I shared what I did without offering advice to others because there are many different healthy ways of coping, and what works for me may not work for you.
Invite friends over and make a communal fire, outdoors, if you have a safe place to do so. Roast marshmallows and swap stories.
Go outside and don’t watch/listen/engage with the news or social media. It’ll all be there tomorrow.
I did a 4 mile walk with a group this morning and a 3 hour memoir zoom class this afternoon. I'll peak at the news at 6......omg!!! Nervous. Abdominal breathing with long exhales is great.
Staying away from my phone (not very successfully as you can see)
Cartoons and junk food! (Wait, it doesn't have to be healthy coping, does it? 😅)
Definitely not, this sounds great!
1. Absolutely NO contact with any media outlet before 3 pm.
2. Brain games, online and off.
3. Selective reading -- nonfiction focused on spirituality or the natural world.
4. Comfort food.
Don't follow the news...focus on gratitude....eat helps and exercise!
Invite some friends over. Eat. Drink. Enjoy each other's company. Stop doomscrolling and go the heck outside if you can!
I’m opening my poetry emails and reading all the Poems of the Day before looking at any social media or any news.
Taking lots of deep, cleansing breaths. Tonight I will go to see the movie Conclave with my husband, son, and neighbors. Watching gifted actors grapple over papal politics will keep me away from watching election returns.
Conclave is an INCREDIBLE movie. Good choice.
I'm anxiously refreshing various news apps already. Thinking of comfort (re)watching Parks and Recreation
I'm lacing up my running shoes now so that as soon as I hit "end" on my 11am Zoom, I'll be out the door on a very distracting jog! (Though I guess only partially distracting, because I'm planning to run by a few polling sites to check out the scene!)
Let the dog guide the walk. Today I'll be watching the pups while the play and nap and explore and snuggle and trying to relish the small moments of doing the same.
going outside and leaving my phone behind.
Get out a pile of LEGO bricks, or one of your kids’ kits and make something, anything. Very ASMR soothing.
As someone once said, "You can't draw from an empty well." So today I'm doing all things that make me happy--playing with my dog, cooking, walking on the beach, and a little bit of working (yes! I am lucky to love my work.. especially at a slower pace).
Dog time for happiness here too :)
In a world of busy lives, the best thing I can do is schedule time each day where I don’t have to be efficient or productive. When I practice that regularly I have more capacity for unexpected/unwanted stressors
Love and need this. Thank you for it!
Absolutely love this.
Walk in nature. That’s always a salve. It’s surprisingly warm for November here. So I’ll find a place to sit along the path and be still. Just listen.
My self-care today is obligatory: grading papers and holding Zoom meetings with college writing students. Happily, the tasks remind me I'm here for the sake of others, have a responsibility toward them, and am a role model whether I know it or not. If I can exhibit a smidge of calm, maybe it'll be contagious. I'm not an AA person, but I'm familiar with the 12-step approach, and one of the tenets is when facing cravings or temptation, turn one's thoughts to helping others. My students and their needs help me do that.
This is great!
Being of service to others really does take you out of your own head and into our bigger community. <3
Help others in need, walk outdoors, draw and watch comedy movies
Got any favorite comedies you're thinking of?
Just watched Life of Crime with Jennifer Aniston
Relinquish control for one day..,Experience a spare day…Commune with nature in solitude…Silence the fear…Embrace the unknown as an opportunity for growth and resilience…Turn your face to the sky and meet the winds.
Just as the tumultuous chaos of a thunderstorm brings a nurturing rain that allows life to flourish, so, too, in human affairs times of advancement are preceded by times of disorder. Success comes to those who can weather the storm." I Ching No. 3
Meditate, keep my heart light and my mouth shut. Engage less, go inward more. Breathe.
Painting. When i paint, my mind moves out of thinking mode and i get completely absorbed ( Be Here Now) Being present with what is is all we have. I’m also hosting an election gathering tonight where we will set intention that no matter who wins we will keep on keeping on doing good works, donating to important causes, and be sure out voices are continually heard
Creative activity here as well - collage and crochet. The rhythm of cut-and-paste and yarn over, yarn over is soothing.
Staying active…trying to stay away from tv…focusing on intense creative project (writing) …cleaning
Staying away from tv and social here as well