Illustrations by Alex Nall

It is peaceful walking along One Mile Road. The gravel crunches under every step, the tide ushers the waves toward the shore, and the clouds shape-shift in the sky like a time-lapse on continuous loop. After a day of dusting off old data and staring straight into a screen, these sights and sounds wake me up. I am in no rush this evening. It is eight o’clock and the sun doesn’t set for another six hours, but most importantly, the liquor store doesn’t close for another two. I should be there within forty-five minutes and plan to buy a bottle of bourbon. Suddenly, I hear a great commotion from behind me. Spinning around, I see a bald eagle five feet from my face with its talons opened wide. I shut my eyes and hit the ground, but a little too hard, smacking my temple against the rocky road.