When Eagles Attack
On a remote island off the coast of Alaska, a confused young intern, an overzealous officer, and one very angry eagle make for the strangest summer ever.
Illustrations by Alex Nall
It is peaceful walking along One Mile Road. The gravel crunches under every step, the tide ushers the waves toward the shore, and the clouds shape-shift in the sky like a time-lapse on continuous loop. After a day of dusting off old data and staring straight into a screen, these sights and sounds wake me up. I am in no rush this evening. It is eight o’clock and the sun doesn’t set for another six hours, but most importantly, the liquor store doesn’t close for another two. I should be there within forty-five minutes and plan to buy a bottle of bourbon. Suddenly, I hear a great commotion from behind me. Spinning around, I see a bald eagle five feet from my face with its talons opened wide. I shut my eyes and hit the ground, but a little too hard, smacking my temple against the rocky road.
