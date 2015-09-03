“When I Dance I’m in a Whole ’Nother World”
For the hard-training young women of one New Orleans dance team, an after-school hobby becomes an unexpected path to self-confidence and positive body image.
Petra Collins, an NYC based artist/curator, took a road trip through the Deep South to explore and document the importance of dance as a means of creative expression for young girls across America. In the three-part documentary, “Making Space,” Collins focuses her lens on young dancers and their relationship to their art as a vehicle for developing personal identity.
