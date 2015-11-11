Photos by Teodora Ivkov

In Serbia, Sunday lunch is of the utmost importance. It's a time for rest, a time when every family member is home, no matter what. This story is about five families who live on the same street in Čurug, the northern Serbian village where I grew up. It is a village of just 8,000 people, most of whom are Orthodox Christian farmers.

Growing up, every time I went to visit my grandma I felt like I was entering a whole other world; a world of adventure and grand experience. My grandma said I was the “house mouse” because I was always playing in her room, usually alone or with my friend, Maša. We would make up stories and draw princess castles and fortresses in my cozy room upstairs. I would draw until I used every sheet of paper in the house.

As much as I loved this place, I knew it wasn't where I completely belonged. And, like many others who lived on my street, I grew up and moved away. Some enrolled in universities; some got married; many now have children. All chan…