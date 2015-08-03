Photos by Rafal Gerszak

The first case dates back to 1969, when Gloria Moody was murdered and found dead in Williams Lake. Since then the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have connected at least seventeen more cases to the so-called "Highway of Tears” killings, which all took place along a 430-mile stretch of Highway 16 that runs between the cities of Prince George and Prince Rupert in British Columbia. Some people believe more than 30 unsolved cases of missing and murdered girls and women along this highway over the last 40 years are connected.