Photos by Katia Repina & Luca Aimi

Montjuic is a large hill overlooking the harbor near the city center of Barcelona. Over the centuries it has been the site of Celtic settlers, Roman ceremonies, political executions, and several events during the 1992 Olympic Games. It is now a recreational area, home to parks, gardens, museums and a castle. It is also a meeting place for a community of men who practice cruising – searching for sexual encounters in public places.

The cruising scene, which many participants say dates back to at least the 1970s, attracts men of a variety of backgrounds and desires, not all of whom identify as gay. They juggle the fears of being exposed and judged with the rush of clandestine encounters that make them feel deliciously alive. Although the number of people cruising here has somewhat decreased over the years, many insist that what they enjoy about the practice has not been replaced by the mainstream acceptance of homosexuality, or by the rise of dating apps.…