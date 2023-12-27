We’ve all experienced it: In the weeks leading up to New Year’s Day, our diaries, mood boards and bullet journals fill up with notes detailing lofty objectives to accomplish and healthful routines to pick up over the next calendar year. Often, it’s only about a month later that we find ourselves giving up entirely, hopeless and dejected. But this year, we looked to our team and fellow authors for resolutions they’ve created in the past that actually had staying power. Read on for inspiration!

Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

I take at least one class outside my comfort zone per year, to stretch my storytelling abilities and just encourage neuroplasticity. I’ve taken sketch comedy writing, braided narrative, feature film writing, public speaking and even TikTok classes. I heard that classically trained guitar player Randy Rhoads always took guitar lessons with various teachers while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot, and I think that’s a good way to be.

- Shawna Kenney, Narratively Contributing Editor