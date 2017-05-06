Images courtesy MEL Magazine

It was just before dawn when a street sweeper found the fifty-year-old man face-down on the ground next to his car in an isolated, industrial stretch of East Anaheim. The man hadn’t been dead for long. Blood was pooling around his head, and he had a large shoeprint on his back. The trunk of his car was open. A jack lay on the ground and a tire rested on the curb.

“It was really cold, and it was out in a remote area,” remembers Detective Julissa Trapp, who got called to the scene around four a.m. on that January 2011 morning. “There’s not a lot there. There’s railroad tracks, so it’s noisy, because the train passes by often.”