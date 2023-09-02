Narratively

Narratively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abby Havermann's avatar
Abby Havermann
Sep 2, 2023

I love that Narratively sends me ideas of what to listen to! I know I'm not the only one who spends an hour surfing Netflix (never mind the endless podcast choices), looking for something to watch, only to give up and go to sleep. It's great to get recommendations and come right to my inbox! I find podcasts that I never would have known about and save gobs of time before heading out the door.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Narratively, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture