Here in the U.S. we’re gearing up for one last mini summer break — a chance to honor hardworking people everywhere and mark the unofficial end of summer by hitting the beach one last time. (Side rant: Please don’t call Labor Day the official end of summer — it’s the opposite of that! Respect the autumnal equinox, y’all!) OK, clearly I’m a nerd about these things. Moving on, if you’re looking for something to listen to on the plane, train or bus this long weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Did you read our recent story, “The Sisterhood of Sex and the Quest for Porno Power” and think, “Wow, I’d like to hear more from those ladies”? Well, you’re in luck. Jane Hamilton, Veronica Vera and Robin Leonardi were guests on the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast, where they spilled some more secrets and stories about their long careers in porn and the many righteous fights they’ve led over the years.

(Interview starts at the 18:40 mark)

If you loved “My High-Flying Life as a Corporate Spy Who Lied His Way to the Top,” (and I know a lot of you did, because it’s our most popular story of the year so far!), don’t miss author Robert Kerbeck’s appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show. This is a really fun one. Robert chats about how he became a Hollywood con artist, plus shares some juicy details on encounters with La La Land stars like O.J. Simpson, Kevin Spacey and Paul Newman.

Finally, if you’re more interested in reading about writing (or in this case, listening about writing), yours truly was recently a guest on the Freelance Writing Direct podcast, hosted by Estelle Erasmus. We went in-depth about what we at Narratively look for in pitches, how we structure our stories and more. If you’re interested in writing for Narratively, this one is a must-listen!

And if you prefer to watch your talking-about-writing, Freelance Writing Direct also published the full video version of my podcast interview, which you can watch by clicking the video below. Don’t judge my bookshelf!

Have a great holiday weekend, readers!