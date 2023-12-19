By now, you’ve probably perused a gift guide or two this season. Heck, maybe you’ve almost had your fill, but we’ve had fun picking out a few gems — mostly literary related — for all you stragglers. Whether you’ve been invited to a holiday party in the eleventh hour and need a gift, or you, like us, are just excellent at procrastinating when it comes to present buying despite your best intentions, we’ve got you. From primary-colored steel bookends made in Italy to subscriptions to a certain storytelling website, there’s something for just about every book lover on your list. Read on to get inspired!

1. I Read Banned Books Sweater

I put this Lingua Franca x Judy Blume Forever sweater in my cart and then take it out again every few days. It’s absolutely terrific, but obviously pricey. For that special Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret-loving someone in your life who needs a splurge-y gift, this is it.

2. Delayed Gratification Magazine

Our friends over at storytelling event series Back Pocket Media told us about this publication recently, “the world’s first Slow Journalism magazine,” and we’ve been obsessed ever since. This beautiful quarterly publication aims to linger on stories longer than the 24/7 news cycle allows. Uniquely designed with articles that surprise.