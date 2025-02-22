I’m having an affair with my sister. One of our recent rendezvous was in Charleston, South Carolina, where I happened to be traveling for a writing gig. Laurie slipped away from her home in a nearby state and we picked up right where we’d left off. That particular evening, we were headed to my work-related happy hour, where we sipped cocktails and introduced each other to random strangers: “Hi, my name is Laura and this is my sister, Laurie.” This has become one of our favorite party tricks because people almost always respond to these introductions with some version of “Seriously? Sisters named Laura and Laurie?” Now they’re curious, which gives us what we were really after all along: an opportunity to tell our story.