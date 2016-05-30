Zika Patients Are Coming Down With a Rare and Paralyzing Disorder. I Had it 13 Years Ago.
The medical community is alarmed by a surge in cases of the debilitating Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Back when I got it, no one had any idea what was wrong with me.
Illustrations by Andrew North
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder that causes temporary paralysis. It’s now in the news because of Zika, but I experienced it myself back in 2003, after reporting from Iraq on the U.S. invasion. When it started, I was not even sure anything was wrong with me.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.