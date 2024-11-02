If you’ve thought about publishing a book, you’ve likely heard the term “book proposal.” And you’ve also likely gone, “Errrgh, do I really need to do that?” Well, yes. And guess what? It can be fun, and even creative. Narratively contributing editor Shawna Kenney has published an award-winning memoir, authored two nonfiction books and edited an anthology. She’s also helped many other writers create their own book proposals. This month at Narratively Academy, she’s teaching a four-week workshop called How to Write a Nonfiction Book Proposal That Sells. We asked Shawna to walk us through why a proposal is a must-do for any author.

When I first started writing, coming from a blue-collar family and the D.I.Y. punk world, many things about the publishing business confused me — especially that business part. Now, as a creative nonfiction teacher, I mostly focus on the craft of writing, but when students are all done with their manuscripts, they often ask, “What’s next?” In many cases, the “w…