How to Write a Nonfiction Book Proposal That Sells

It’s the most essential element of landing a book deal, but to many writers it’s also the most daunting and mystifying part of the entire process. It doesn’t have to be that way. A great book proposal will not only attract attention from editors and publishers — it will also help you organize your thoughts, map out a comprehensive plan for how your book will come to life, understand where your book fits into the current marketplace, and craft a compelling pitch for why someone should publish it. Shawna Kenney has published an award-winning memoir, authored two nonfiction books, and edited an anthology. In this intensive four-week class, Shawna will break down four main components of a book proposal (Overview, Chapter Summaries, Comparative Titles, Platform & Marketing), including studying examples of successful proposals, diving deep into what a proposal must include, and discussing students’ own projects. Whether you have a memoir manuscript fully drafted, an early concept for a nonfiction book or an idea for an anthology, this class will help you understand how to craft a proposal that demands attention. By the end of the four sessions, each student will have drafted four of the main components of a book proposal (not including sample chapters), receiving hands-on guidance and feedback throughout.

This is the right class for you if…

You’ve completed a draft of your memoir or nonfiction book and want to learn how to write a proposal that effectively positions it to sell.

You’ve sent your book to agents and editors but haven’t had success yet.

You have an idea for a nonfiction book and want to understand the full process for getting a book deal.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Finalize your own nonfiction book proposal and send it out.

This is a four-week class on Wednesdays from 6pm to 8pm ET, starting November 13 and ending December 11. (No class on November 27.) All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and are accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Instructor Bio: Shawna Kenney was raised in the Washington, D.C., area, where she began her writing career by publishing fanzines. She is the author of the award-winning memoir I Was a Teenage Dominatrix (Punk Hostage Press), co-author of the oral history Live at the Safari Club: A History of harDCore Punk in the Nation’s Capital 1988–1998 (Rare Bird Books), editor of the anthology Book Lovers (Seal Press) and co-author of Imposters (Mark Batty Publisher). Shawna is a contributing editor at Narratively and her nonfiction work has appeared in The New York Times, Playboy, Ms., Brevity, Vice, The Rumpus and many other outlets. She is a creative writing instructor with the UCLA Extension Writers’ Program and leads an international writing retreat in Denmark every August.

“Shawna is the visionary writing fairy godmother every author needs — from helping with story ideas and angles to the kind of encouragement one needs when following a big dream. Shawna has helped me get essays published, stay consistent as a writer and sell my book to a major publisher. I wouldn’t be where I am as a writer without her.” —Marni Battista, author of the forthcoming book Your Radical Living Challenge

