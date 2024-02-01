Illustration by Yunuen Bonaparte

As you may have seen, we recently reopened submissions for our Deep Dives, Memoir and Secret Live sections. For those of you thinking about writing a story for Narratively, this post is the most comprehensive guide we have for how a Narratively story comes together.

Over the past 11 years, I’ve edited more than 2,000 stories for Narratively. 🤯 Recently, I was speaking to a group of Danish journalists who visited Narratively HQ in New York and wanted to chat about how we edit longform stories. One of them asked a great question: Do we follow any specific story structure, such as the classic “inverted pyramid” used by many newspapers? In this structure, the most essential newsworthy info comes at the top, followed by other important details in the middle, trickling down to less essential background at the end. While we don’t follow any of those specific models, over the course of those 2,000 stories, we have developed our own format of sorts, and their question inspired me to finally get it out of my head and down on paper.

So, if you have an assignment to write a story for us — or hope to in the future — this is the now-official, actually-written-down guide to the Narratively Story Structure.

1. Open With Your Most Exciting Scene

Every Narratively story is made up primarily of active, colorful scenes that paint a cinematic picture and put the reader right there in the moment, as if they are watching the story unfold in real life. The very first section of your story has to be one of the most exciting moments in your piece. Why? Well, I’d argue that’s the best way to open any story in any medium, but it’s more important in online journalism and storytelling than anywhere else.

Readers constantly have a million other things they could switch over to at any moment — learning a new dance on TikTok, desperately trying to reach “Queen Bee” status in the New York Times Spelling Bee game, finally reading one of those 456 other tabs you’ve left open in your web browser for the past six months. That means we have to grab their attention from the very first moment. Digital publishers like us don’t have a captive audience the way some other mediums do. If you’re starting a new book, you’ll give it at least a chapter or two to see if it gets interesting, right? With a movie that starts slow, you’re probably not going to give up on it for 20 minutes or so. Even with a New Yorker article in print, if you start reading, you’ll prob give it a full page to see if you get into it. Online journalism has no such luxury. Hook people with your first paragraph or they’re gone.

I’ll revise myself slightly and say you should open with “one of” your most exciting scenes, only because in some cases you’re going to want to save the truly climactic moment for the end. If you’re writing a murder mystery, don’t open with the detective cracking the case and telling us whodunit. (But you probably do want to open with the murder scene itself).

Speaking of, “A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness” is a story that follows the Narratively Story Structure nicely, opening with a riveting and attention-grabbing scene. But of course, no one necessarily needs to get killed to get our attention. Your opening scene could be a gutsy undercover cop sweating his a$$ off while coming this close to getting busted, or a nervous scholarship student arriving for her first day at America’s most elite girls boarding school. Just make sure you pick something that demands attention and leaves the reader wanting to learn a lot more.

2. Give Us The Gist

Right after your opening scene, pull back and (quickly) tell us the main details:

What led to this opening scene?

Why should we care?

What happens next?

In traditional journalism, this is called the nut graph, because it tells us the main details and context of the story “in a nutshell.”

With our stories, this part might be longer than just one paragraph but it shouldn’t be too much more. Just give us the context we need to understand what led to that great opening scene you wrote, then hint at what’s going to happen in the rest of the story.

The end of your nut graph should entice people to keep reading without spoiling anything. It can be as simple and straightforward as Dave Howard’s fantastic end of his intro in the “gutsy cop” story mentioned above:

It was true, Silky wasn’t in the FBI. But he wasn’t who he said he was either. His real identity was even more unfathomable — and the corrupt cops who had just shaken him down had no idea what was coming for them.

Boom! That doesn’t give anything away, but it sure does make me want to keep reading.

3. Go Back to the Beginning

So, your opening section of the story wowed us with an attention-grabbing scene, then you gave a little tease about where the story will go from there. Now you’re ready to tell us the full story, and the best way to do that — almost always — is in chronological order.

After your opening scene, go back to the very beginning of the story and relay it in order. So many writers are tempted to Tarantino it up, getting creative with the story structure and bouncing back and forth in time. This isn’t impossible to do well in a written story, but it is very, very difficult.

Especially in stories like ours, which usually have lots of details and many different people introduced, it can be a challenge to get the reader to follow every detail. Please trust me on this one: Going out of chronological order is an invitation to the reader to get lost. And if they get lost, they’re not going to go back and re-read; they’re going to remember that they forgot to play Wordle.

We don’t have an outright ban on going out of chronological order, but if you’re going to try it you should have a very good reason for it, and please discuss it with your editor before writing. And just know that 99 percent of the time that I get a draft with scenes that are out of chronological order, my first note back to the writer will be: “This gets confusing. Keep it chronological.”

4. Create Your Acts

We think of each story as being akin to a movie or a play: Rather than just spotlighting an interesting person or subculture, our stories unfold with, well — a narrative. (You might have seen that one coming!) Each story has a beginning, a middle (sometimes a couple middles, actually) and an end. Put another way, there are at least three acts.

Each of those acts is made up predominantly of active and dynamic scenes, told with lots of color and detail, as if the reader is watching these moments unfold. We know it’s a writing cliché, but “show, don’t tell” is the most important thing to keep in mind when writing for Narratively.

When outlining your story, the best way to figure out what each of your acts will be is by giving them section titles. In “Welcome to America’s Most Elite Girls Boarding School,” the four acts of the story are marked as follows — Part 1: The New Girl; Part 2: Sitting Ducks; Part 3: Kids Can Be Cruel; Part 4: Ancient History. Usually, we put these section titles right on the page, and if you write engaging ones, our photo editor, Yunuen, will probably design some of her signature super-fun GIF title graphics. We generally find that putting these section titles in the story helps the reader follow the action and encourages them to keep going.

But even in instances when we don’t end up putting the section titles on the page (like in “My High-Flying Life as a Corporate Spy Who Lied His Way to the Top,” which flows nicely from beginning to end without breaks), it will still be helpful to you as a writer to plot out what the different acts of your story are before you write. Think about the main things that happen in your story, and make each one of those a section.

Every section of your story should revolve around a new thing that happens: a new twist, point of tension or conflict, character, relationship, dynamic or discovery, a new clue as to where your story is headed. Note that we never dedicate a whole section to only explaining background info. If you do that (I think you know by now!), the reader is going to go right back to learning a new viral dance and your poor story will be left out in the cold. Of course, by all means give us all of the background info we need in order to understand the full story, but give it as concisely as you can, within your acts, not as separate standalone sections.

5. Put a Bow On It

OK, obviously there’s a lot more work for you to do once you name your acts, but at that point the basic story structure is done. All you have to do is write! (Not so easy, I know, but outlining each of your story’s acts ahead of time will help you get there.)

Now for the last part: how to close your story? This can be as difficult as an intro. Especially with our long and complex stories that might several different themes, it’s hard to know how to bring it all to an end.

We tend to favor minimalist endings: closing on a quote from your main subject, or a moment in your memoir piece that nicely sums everything up. This is important: Don’t be tempted to tell your reader how they should feel at the end of the story. Your Narratively story isn’t an opinion piece, and telling readers what to think comes off as heavy-handed and unnecessary. By this point, you should have given them all the goods, and they should be well-equipped to make up their own mind about your story.

Instead, give us a nice little button that sends us off with a kiss. I won’t share any spoilers here, but the writers of each of the stories I mentioned in the intro to this post do a great job of closing their stories with a nice little send-off. If you’re getting ready to write a Narratively story — or just thinking about pitching us — I’d encourage you to read each of these stories to see the Narratively Story Structure in action:

Questions? Sound off in the comments. Happy writing!

Want to know more? Sign up for my upcoming class, The Longform Feature: Reporting Big Stories That Demand Attention.

Brendan Spiegel is Narratively’s co-founder and longtime editorial director. He recently moved into a new role overseeing the brand-new Narratively Academy.