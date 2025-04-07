Free Class: How to Write About Politics Without Losing Your Mind
Join us tomorrow for a free seminar with acclaimed journalist and Substack star Steven Beschloss.
Every day this year, I wake up, read the news, and I’m torn between two conflicting impulses: to retreat from the never-ending news cycle in order to preserve my own sanity, or to find a way to take action. For many writers, the question of what can we do? has never been more urgent.
That’s why I’m so excited to have journalist, editor, filmmaker and professorjoining us for a free Narratively Academy seminar tomorrow. Steven’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New York Times and many other publications. In 2021, he launched , a Substack publication where he has built an incredibly engaged audience of nearly 100,000 subscribers who find hope, solace and inspiring paths to action in his regular missives on the crucial issues facing our country in these turbulent times.
In this free 60-minute seminar held on Substack Live, Steven and I will discuss how he launched and grew his Substack publication, how he gets inspiration to write every day, and how to maintain your perspective and frame of mind while doing that.
I hope you’ll join us! Click here for more info, and to RSVP.
Pssst: Just here to read stories? If you’d rather not get emails about our class announcements, go to your settings and unselect “Academy” in the notifications section.
Narratively is a reader-supported publication. To receive new stories and class announcements, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.