How to Write About Politics Without Losing Your Mind

Tuesday, April 8 at 1pm ET.

In a world beset by conflict, threats to democracy, and divisive politics, many of us are constantly torn between the impulse to retreat from the daily news cycle and the desire to dive in and take action. For writers, the question of what can we do? has never been more urgent.

Journalist, editor, filmmaker and professor Steven Beschloss has lived in Moscow, New York, London, Helsinki, Pittsburgh and beyond while writing for The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and many other publications. In 2021, he launched America America, a Substack publication where he publishes passionate essays of alarm and hope, on politics and society, democracy and justice. In 4 years Steven has built an incredibly engaged audience of nearly 100,000 subscribers who find hope, solace and inspiring paths to action in his regular missives on the crucial issues facing our country in these turbulent times.

In this free 60-minute seminar held on Substack Live, Steven, in conversation with Narratively co-founder Brendan Spiegel, will discuss how he developed an accomplished writing career in journalism and academia and transitioned that into a thriving and profitable independent community. We’ll discuss how he launched and grew his Substack publication, how he gets inspiration to write every day, and how to maintain your perspective and frame of mind while doing that. Students will read two recent essays from America, America; we’ll discuss Steven’s process for writing those pieces and what takeaways you can apply to your own writing.

This is the right class for you if…

You want to use your writing skills to make a difference and impact in the world.

This class takes place on Tuesday, April 8 from 1pm to 2pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world.

This class will be recorded and a full recording will be shared with all attendees, so you can attend live or watch asynchronously.

Instructor Bio: Steven Beschloss teaches narrative writing at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. He was formerly director of the Narrative Storytelling Initiative at Arizona State University and Professor of Practice in the College of Global Futures and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication,. His writing on international and urban affairs, politics, economics, art and culture has been published by The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The New Republic, Smithsonian, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, Parade Magazine, National Geographic, The Economist Intelligence Unit and dozens of other print and online outlets. He's been nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, selected Journalist of the Year in Virginia, and honored with a magazine writing award by the American Society of Journalists and Authors. He is the author of the narrative book, The Gunman and His Mother: Lee Harvey Oswald, Marguerite Oswald and The Making of an Assassin, a bestselling Amazon Kindle Single and newly updated and published by Open Road Media. He is also the co-author of Adrift: Charting Our Course Back to a Great Nation (Prometheus Books), a featured guest on MSNBC, Fox Business and NPR, and he writes and publishes America, America, a thrice-weekly newsletter focused on politics and society, democracy and justice.

