Earlier this year, I took on a new role launching Narratively Academy, and the most rewarding part has been getting the chance to work directly with writers — everyone from M.F.A. graduates to people who’ve never published anything before in their lives — on writing critiques. No, strike that, the most rewarding part has been when writers I’ve worked with on critiques reach back out to share how excited they are that their work is going to be published! Here are a couple recent notes that made me tear up (admittedly not a hard feat; ask anyone in my extended family of insta-criers):

“I’ve worked on this piece for years and I’m so proud to say it’s now the best thing I’ve ever written. Your feedback was so insightful, with clear, concise edits and suggestions. My story is now being published and I know 100 percent that I would not have this amazing opportunity if it wasn’t for your help. I am forever grateful.” —Cathy Alter (“Fashion Was in My DNA, Wasn’t It?”) “I’ve literally carried that story around for decades and your help made it possible to finally get it done — and published! Many, many thanks for your editorial guidance and insight!” —Ellen Cliggott (“Excalibur” to be published in Rockvale Review, November 2024)

So… what about you? Have a story you’ve been working on that needs that extra push? Something you’ve been coming back to for years but haven’t quite figured out how to make sing? Or my favorite — a rough draft you’ve jotted down and you know it’s going to be something but you need an outside eye to help figure out what that something is?

Via Narratively Critiques, our editorial team is now offering professional critiques of written work. Whether you’d like feedback on your short essay, a robust 5,000-word reported story, or even your entire book, we’ll deliver feedback in a four-part process:

A memo outlining our overall feedback, thoughts and suggested changes.

Extensive in-line comments on the story about aspects that can be improved.

A one-on-one phone consultation with you to talk through a plan for next steps.

A review of your edited draft after you incorporate feedback.

We’ll address big-picture issues like story structure, clarity, narrative arc and pacing, as well as smaller opportunities for improvement throughout, and speak directly with you about how to rewrite your piece and get it publication-ready.

If you sign up now, you can schedule a writing critique for either December or the new year. Full details are available here.

Learn More + Book a Critique

And pssst: Critiques make a great holiday gift for the writer (or aspiring writer, or person you think should be a writer) in your life.

Oh and speaking of committing to your writing dreams, today’s the day for the 24-Hour Writing Sprint hosted by our friends at London Writers Salon. ​If you want to kickstart a new project or get inspiration to finally finish that draft — alongside thousands of writers from around the world — you can join the free event here.

Questions? Drop us a line: academy@narratively.com.