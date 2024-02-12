Ready to tell your story? We’d love to help! Narratively is an award-winning, critically-acclaimed storytelling platform that’s been named one of Time’s “50 Best Websites” and Columbia Journalism Review’s “11 Best Experiments in Journalism.” We are incredibly proud to have edited and published 2,000+ true stories, working with thousands of storytellers from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists to emerging writers sharing their very first pieces — many who have since gone on to publish acclaimed and bestselling books. Our mission has always been to celebrate underdogs and elevate overlooked voices, and Narratively Academy is all about sharing knowledge throughout our unique and diverse community. We offer classes, seminars and writing critiques taught by Narratively’s editors, contributors and storytelling heroes. All classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Browse our current lineup of upcoming Fall 2024 classes below. Don’t see the type of writing class you want? Let us know!

Critiques

As part of Narratively Academy, we’re very pleased to offer a brand-new service: Narratively Critiques. Whether you’d like feedback on your one-page pitch, a 5,000-word story or your entire book, our experienced editorial team is ready to dive in. We’ll provide an in-depth developmental edit, including specific notes throughout, a detailed overall plan for perfecting your story (or larger project) and a one-on-one phone consultation with you to discuss and answer your questions.

Wondering What Narratively is All About?

Dive into some of our all-time most popular stories.

More Classes

Each of the classes below are sold out and/or have already taken place, but we plan to be back with a new session of each one soon, Email academy@narrartively.com to join an advance waiting list for the next session of any of these classes. Just tell us which class you’re interested in and we’ll make sure you’re the first to know next time it’s offered.

Questions? Not sure which class is right for you? Don’t see what you’re looking for and want to suggest a different class we should offer? Want to teach a class yourself? Drop us a line: academy@narratively.com.