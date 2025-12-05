Collage by Yunuen Bonaparte

Hey, readers! If you’re a member over at Narratively Academy, you may have already seen this news, but we want to make sure all readers here at Narratively.com know, too: The last chance to submit to the 2025 Narratively Memoir Prize is this Sunday, December 7.

You do NOT have to be a professional writer to enter this prize. In fact, our grand prize–winning story in 2022 was the very first thing Laura Green-Russell published.

If you’ve been thinking about submitting a story to the prize, now’s the time! And if you need a last boost of inspiration, join Narratively Academy at 1 p.m. ET today for a live video chat with 2023 Memoir Prize winner Christopher Blackwell.

This live event is free and open to all. Click here to join us on Zoom at 1 p.m. ET.

(If you’re asked for a passcode, enter: 517422)

This year’s Narratively Memoir Prize will be judged by #1 New York Times bestselling memoirist Susannah Cahalan. The winning submission will receive a $3,000 prize, publication on Narratively.com, a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate — and for the first time, we’ll be publishing the winning story in a special limited print edition!

Full details about what we’re looking for and how to submit are available here.

