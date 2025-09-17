I was so honored to work on our recent Deep Dive — “A Missing Child of the 1980s, All Grown Up” — a story that’s been 40 years in the making for the author, Paul C. Robb. It’s a fascinating tale about how Scott Rankin was kidnapped by his father, who gave him a new name and a new life while his mother desperately searched for him for six years. Things get even more intense from there, and if you’re like me, you have lots of follow-up questions you want answered!

We’re very luck that the subject of this story, Scott Rankin, and the author, Paul C. Robb, will join us for a live video conversation next Friday, September 26 at 1pm ET.

We’ll chat about why both men wanted to share this story with the world, learn what’s happened in the lives since the story has been published, and they’ll answer your questions.

This video will take place on Substack Live. Simply open up the Substack App or Narratively.com at 1pm ET on Friday, September 26, or click this link to join.

Add to Your Calendar

And in case you haven’t had a chance to read this one yet, we’re making this story free to all from now until the chat.

See you next week!