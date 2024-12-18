Collage by Devyn Mañibo

Hello subscribers,

If you’ve been thinking about submitting your own first-person essay to the 2024 Narratively Memoir Prize, now’s the time to do it! You have about 36 hours to get your story in. The deadline to submit is this Thursday, December 19.

This year’s guest judge is bestselling author and memoirist Jami Attenberg of 1,000 Words fame (read our inspiring interview with her here). Enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $3,000, have your essay read by Jami and more. Click here for all the details, drop us a line at prizes@narratively.com with any questions and submit your essay here! We can’t wait to hear from you.

Ready? And go!