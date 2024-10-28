Collage by Devyn Mañibo

It’s that time of year again: Narratively Memoir Prize time, and we could not be more excited! We started the Memoir Prize two years ago now, not quite knowing what to expect but hoping at least to read some great stories. We ended up being totally blown away each year by, not only the amount of submissions we received (over 500 and 700 respectively!), but by the caliber of the stories. The pieces we awarded each year were truly exceptional, from 2022 grand prize-winning story, “Murder to Middle School” by Laura Green-Russell to 2023’s winning essay, “Chaos and Noise: One Man’s Harrowing Stint in Solitary Confinement” by Christopher Blackwell — plus all the finalists in the years combined. We’re so grateful to everyone who has trusted us with their words so far. Thank you!

Now, for everyone else with a personal essay to share (or one that you’ve been thinking about), we’ve got some good news. Starting today, Monday, October 28, 2024, through Thursday, December 1…