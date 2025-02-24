There’s nothing we writers fear more than revision. (What do you mean my first draft isn’t perfect?!) But honestly, there’s nothing more satisfying than finding a rewriting technique that helps you see the forest through the tress and make that final draft 10 times better than the first one. That’s why we were so excited to have Katey Schultz join us last month to teach The Fine Art of Deep Revision at Narratively Academy. Writers loved that first sold-out session so much that we added a second session of Deep Revision, starting this week. We have a few spots left, so if you’re thinking about joining, check out what a couple of our January students had to say about this class:

“I have an MFA but Katey is one of the best writing instructors I have ever had the pleasure of working with. She gave us actionable strategies we can apply in revision, and encouraged us to re-engage with our own work in ways I had not thought about before.” —Michael Schofield “Katey Schultz is an outstanding teacher. The Deep Revision class is extraordinarily well thought out and coherent. She designed it so that it offers something immediately useful no matter where you are, as well as tools for the future.” —Sarah Marxer

This three-week workshop is designed to empower writers with concrete, actionable revision techniques they can apply to memoir, essays, short stories or novels. The first class takes place this Thursday, February 27. As of right now there are just 4 seats available, so if you’re interested, sign up ASAP!

Learn More + Sign Up

Up Next At Narratively Academy:

We’ve also added a second session of Deeply Personal: Writing First-Person Essays on Raw and Difficult Topics. The session that starts tomorrow, February 25, is sold out, but the new session, which starts March 13, is now open for registration.

And as of right now, there’s just one seat left in the session of From Journal to Memoir: How to Turn Your Side Scrawls Into Literary Gold that starts this Saturday, March 1, but we’ve also added a new session of that class, starting in April.

You can check out all of our upcoming Narratively Academy writing classes right here.

Just here to read stories? If you’d rather not get emails about our class announcements, go to your settings and unselect “Academy” in the notifications section.