It’s hard to believe it, but we’re almost at the halfway point of our Narratively x Belletrist True Romance Writing Prize (which, if you missed it, you can read more about here). With that in mind, we wanted to offer you a writing prompt to get your creative minds moving. Have you been thinking about submitting to our True Romance Prize but not sure you have a story to tell? Are you considering it but worried that you’re not good enough? We believe you do and you are! Submissions are open now through Thursday, May 1, for short essays and longer ones (again, read all about what we’re looking for and how to submit here).
So, for now, tell us about that night when you went out with someone for the first time and realized they had gone on a date with your sibling the night before… Or that time you accidentally sent your crush to the hospital on your third date, whoops! You can write one sentence, one paragraph or a whole stanza if that’s what you’re feeling. And, to sweeten the pot, we will send a $25 Tertulia gift certificate to spend on any book or on a Belletrist subscription, to the person whose comment gets the most “likes.” Share away!
I was fixed up on a blind date. The pitch was solid, 'He works for a bank here in Los Angeles. Good guy." I thought I'd give it a go. He picked me up at my house -- not something I normally do on a first date, but with my friend's endorsement it seemed i could break one of my first date rules. He said we were going downtown for dinner. Then he started talking about how dangerous LA was, and that he needed to be armed all the time. He reached under his seat and pulled out a gun. I don't know what kind it was -- it fit in his hand. The hair stood up on my arms. I had never before been up close and personal with a gun. I asked him to stop the car right on the freeway, got out and thumbed a ride home. I didn't know the driver but anything was safer than the blind date.
Date brought me a huge pineapple that I had to carry around through a meal and movie.
Haha omg. That's a classic move.
I had just broken up with my college BF and was living back home. This was in the late eighties.
Since my ex was a bit of a snake I had trust issues but was willing to give dating a whirl. A guy responded to my Personal Ad and we hit it off. He seemed normal. They all seem normal from a distance.
On the night of our first date he was supposed to pick me up at 6 p.m. I looked wicked cute in my Laura Ashley dress and was psyching myself up for dinner and some post-dinner kissing. It had been a while.
6 p.m. came and went and the dude never showed. I changed into jeans and called my girlfriend. I’d meet her for a drink. As I was walking out the door the phone rang. “Hello,” I answered. “Is this Jen?” Yes, it was me. “I’m so sorry about tonight. You won’t believe this but I was arrested on the way to your house and now I’m in jail. Is there any way you can bail me out? I know that’s a lot to ask.”
Needless to say I declined his request and went out with my friend instead. Arriving home later I was surprised to find a huge bouquet of roses on my doorstep. They were from the jail dude. How and where he managed to pick up flowers on a Saturday night was a mystery. The card read, “I broke out and came by to try again.” Poor guy. Poor me. It was the worst date that never happened.
nothing as dramatic as a hospital visit or (potential) incest adjacent but he did take me to an Outback and pay with a buy 1 get 1 free coupon. It was the first time I had that internal monolog in my head like in a romcom and thought, "How do I get out of this unscathed?"
Haha. Love this, Jerry! Did that coupon at least get you a Bloomin' Onion?
bloomin onion would be so declassé for a gay right? I believe we just did hunks of meat 😉
Share this post
Writing Prompt: What's the Worst Date You've Ever Been On?
Share this post
It’s hard to believe it, but we’re almost at the halfway point of our Narratively x Belletrist True Romance Writing Prize (which, if you missed it, you can read more about here). With that in mind, we wanted to offer you a writing prompt to get your creative minds moving. Have you been thinking about submitting to our True Romance Prize but not sure you have a story to tell? Are you considering it but worried that you’re not good enough? We believe you do and you are! Submissions are open now through Thursday, May 1, for short essays and longer ones (again, read all about what we’re looking for and how to submit here).
So, for now, tell us about that night when you went out with someone for the first time and realized they had gone on a date with your sibling the night before… Or that time you accidentally sent your crush to the hospital on your third date, whoops! You can write one sentence, one paragraph or a whole stanza if that’s what you’re feeling. And, to sweeten the pot, we will send a $25 Tertulia gift certificate to spend on any book or on a Belletrist subscription, to the person whose comment gets the most “likes.” Share away!
I was fixed up on a blind date. The pitch was solid, 'He works for a bank here in Los Angeles. Good guy." I thought I'd give it a go. He picked me up at my house -- not something I normally do on a first date, but with my friend's endorsement it seemed i could break one of my first date rules. He said we were going downtown for dinner. Then he started talking about how dangerous LA was, and that he needed to be armed all the time. He reached under his seat and pulled out a gun. I don't know what kind it was -- it fit in his hand. The hair stood up on my arms. I had never before been up close and personal with a gun. I asked him to stop the car right on the freeway, got out and thumbed a ride home. I didn't know the driver but anything was safer than the blind date.
Date brought me a huge pineapple that I had to carry around through a meal and movie.
Haha omg. That's a classic move.
I had just broken up with my college BF and was living back home. This was in the late eighties.
Since my ex was a bit of a snake I had trust issues but was willing to give dating a whirl. A guy responded to my Personal Ad and we hit it off. He seemed normal. They all seem normal from a distance.
On the night of our first date he was supposed to pick me up at 6 p.m. I looked wicked cute in my Laura Ashley dress and was psyching myself up for dinner and some post-dinner kissing. It had been a while.
6 p.m. came and went and the dude never showed. I changed into jeans and called my girlfriend. I’d meet her for a drink. As I was walking out the door the phone rang. “Hello,” I answered. “Is this Jen?” Yes, it was me. “I’m so sorry about tonight. You won’t believe this but I was arrested on the way to your house and now I’m in jail. Is there any way you can bail me out? I know that’s a lot to ask.”
Needless to say I declined his request and went out with my friend instead. Arriving home later I was surprised to find a huge bouquet of roses on my doorstep. They were from the jail dude. How and where he managed to pick up flowers on a Saturday night was a mystery. The card read, “I broke out and came by to try again.” Poor guy. Poor me. It was the worst date that never happened.
nothing as dramatic as a hospital visit or (potential) incest adjacent but he did take me to an Outback and pay with a buy 1 get 1 free coupon. It was the first time I had that internal monolog in my head like in a romcom and thought, "How do I get out of this unscathed?"
Haha. Love this, Jerry! Did that coupon at least get you a Bloomin' Onion?
bloomin onion would be so declassé for a gay right? I believe we just did hunks of meat 😉