Some of the most powerful statements an LGBTQIA+ person can make are, I belong. I will not be silent. You can’t erase me. I have a right to exist. Queer memoir makes these statements a reality by putting our stories on the page for others to read and hear.

This Pride Month, I’m so excited to be teaching “Queer Writers Workshop: Memoir Is an Act of Resistance” at Narratively Academy. This class will center our community’s joy and power through storytelling. We’ll use memoir to claim our space, call for justice, and create a lasting record of our memories. We’ll create new work, share long and short projects, and support one another on the path of self-exploration. This five-week class builds confidence through generating new writing and sharing ideas in a safe, respectful space. But who is this confident, fabulous instructor, you may ask?

This workshop is great for first-time writers, seasoned essayists hoping to develop a longer project, folks jumping back into writing after a break, and devoted journal writers who feel ready to read their words to others. It’s an intimate class with room for just 10 students, and only a few seats left. Click through to learn more and to join us every Sunday during the month of June!

