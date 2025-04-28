Collage by Yunuen Bonaparte | Story edited by Justin Miller

Narratively readers relished Keith Barry’s epic tale about “The Lost Prince of Yacht Rock” when it came out back in 2021. Two readers in particular. After the story was published, the story’s subject, Dane Donohue, did an interview on the Out of the Main podcast with Tom and John Nixon, two musicians with a fondness for West Coast and yacht rock music. Donohue and the Nixons hit it off and ultimately decided to work together on a new album. Now, L.A. Rainbow, Dane Donohue’s first new album in nearly 50 years, was released on vinyl this week!

If you haven’t read this wild profile yet, it’s a wonderful way to get out of your workweek doldrums. Smash the play button below for an instant mood uplift and click through to read the full story.