Has there ever been a better time to write an essay, really? With so many things in the world at a crossroads right now, there are a lot of feelings to be had. And if you’re a writer (maybe even if you’re not?), what better way to work through them than by plugging away at your computer? With that, a reminder: There are only 30 days left to submit to our 2024 Memoir Prize! But not to worry — even if you haven’t started writing your submission, you still have plenty of time to create and submit an excellent first-person piece. Here’s our quick guide for how to get going.

Wait, what is the Narratively Memoir Prize?

It’s a chance to write — and then submit — an essay about the most exciting and interesting part of your own life story. The winning piece will be published on Narratively AND win a $3,000 prize. For all the details, check out our 2024 Narratively Memoir Prize announcement post.

What kind of story should I write?

Short answer: The kind of story only you can tell.

Long answer: The best way to understand what we’re looking for is to give some of our Narratively memoir pieces a read. Check out a few of our all-time favorites, like “The Adventures of a Pakistani in Texas”; “Diary of a Bachelor Who Suddenly Became a Solo Dad to a Teenage Girl”; and “My Coming Out Story, Starring a Priest, an Animal Sacrifice and Ricky Martin.”

Do you have any tips on how to get started?

Do we ever! If you want to write a memoir piece but aren’t sure where to begin, you’re going to want to check out our post, “Narratively’s 6 Tips for Writing a Revealing and Impactful Memoir Story.”

Who’s judging the prize?

The incredible Jami Attenberg, bestselling author of 10 books, including her amazing memoir, I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home. Look out for our interview with Jami — where we get into finding creative drive, memoir versus fiction and more — coming soon!

How long do I have left?

30 days! Submissions for the 2024 Narratively Memoir Prize close on December 19, 2024, at 9 p.m. EDT. If your story is already written, you can submit right now. Or you can pretend you’re us doing any assignment in high school and wait until the very last minute. Either way works.

Do I get to submit for free if I’m a paid Narratively subscriber?

Yes, you sure do. If you’re already a paid subscriber, first of all, thank you for supporting indie journalism! Second of all, just email us at prizes@narratively.com to request the subscriber-only free submission link. If you’re not a paid subscriber, you can sign up right now, and in addition to full access to all of our storytelling, you’ll get free submissions to each and every one of our writing contests.

Good luck!