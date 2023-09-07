Narratively
The Extremely Enchanting, Totally Perplexing, Possibly Never-Ending Quest for the Golden Owl
The Extremely Enchanting, Totally Perplexing, Possibly Never-Ending Quest for the Golden Owl

For 30 years, this labyrinthine treasure hunt has had thousands of players cracking codes and digging up the French countryside. After a sudden death and bitter disputes, will the prize ever be found?
Sep 07, 2023
