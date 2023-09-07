The Extremely Enchanting, Totally Perplexing, Possibly Never-Ending Quest for the Golden Owl
For 30 years, this labyrinthine treasure hunt has had thousands of players cracking codes and digging up the French countryside. After a sudden death and bitter disputes, will the prize ever be found?
Sep 07, 2023
Narratively Out Loud
The diverse human storytelling of Narratively.com, spoken out loud.The diverse human storytelling of Narratively.com, spoken out loud.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post