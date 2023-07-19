Narratively
Narratively Out Loud
The Man Who Pierced the Iron Curtain in a Flying Go-Kart – and Left Civilization Forever
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -42:39
-42:39

The Man Who Pierced the Iron Curtain in a Flying Go-Kart – and Left Civilization Forever

Escaping Communism in a DIY aircraft wasn’t enough for Ivo Zdarsky. So he invented his own way of life — in a Utah desert ghost town.
Narratively
Jul 19, 2023
Share

Discussion about this episode

Narratively
Narratively Out Loud
The diverse human storytelling of Narratively.com, spoken out loud.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Narratively
Recent Episodes
The First Guy to Break the Internet
  Narratively
The Extremely Enchanting, Totally Perplexing, Possibly Never-Ending Quest for the Golden Owl
  Narratively
The Sisterhood of Sex and the Quest for Porno Power
  Narratively
21 Days of Staring Down Death: Diary of a Hunger Strike
The Greatest Game Ever Played Behind Barbed Wire
  Narratively
The “Insane Pirate” Drifter and the Double Killing at the Fourplex
The Gutsy Undercover Cop Who Took Down Chicago P.D.’s Most Crooked Crew