Narratively

Narratively

3 Comments
User's avatar
Janet Graber's avatar
Janet Graber
3h

Slow wiring of branch to trunk. Snips of bark with scissors you can close your hand around. You are working at the kitchen counter on a tiny tree in an antique moss-rounded bowl. Week after week. Slowly and deliberately, you remove leaves smaller than tears. You must discard all that interferes with your vision of perfection. No matter how lovely the arc of the branch, if it flares off in the wrong direction it must go. No cause for sentimentality. It’s not like that. You are not interested in the branch. You are after the whole tree.

I sit on my bed engaged in bonsai of my own. Day after day I think that if I can train the direction with judicious elimination, I can shape and control my heart. I am so tired of all the crying. I am exhausted with the effort of going every day to work and knowing you are not in your office downstairs, knowing that I won’t see your car rounding a corner, knowing that you won’t call me because you’ve decided you need to get on with your life where you are. You are lying in the bed you’ve made, why can’t I accept that, you ask in our last real conversation.

I am trying to accept. And I am trying to change what I cannot accept. So I am binding the wire tighter. I get confused when I try to translate the instructions, though. Am I training my heart to not miss what it can no longer feel or to no longer feel what it misses?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeanne Malmgren's avatar
Jeanne Malmgren
3h

I didn't know he was gone until the obituary popped up on my screen. That face I remember so well, that smile I loved, that name that is burned into my brain. For a moment, I couldn't breathe. And then, the million-times-worse realization: There will be no good-bye. No one more chance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Leedom's avatar
Barbara Leedom
5h

I got away, 9000 miles away, to the Philippines for two years in the Peace Corps because he stayed married because of taxes and wouldn't marry me. Now she's dead, he's 1500 miles away, we're in our mid-80s and reuniting. It's fun, scary but fun. What will become of us? Is there an us?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2025 Narratively, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture