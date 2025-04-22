We love a writing prompt when we have a contest underway because it always gets us, well, in the mood to write! With just nine days left of our Narratively x Belletrist True Romance Writing Prize (which you can read more about here), we want to get you energized. So … did you inexplicably ghost your soulmate only to realize shortly after that you’d made a huge mistake — but by then it was too late? Or maybe your lost-true-love saga dates wayyy back. Make a forever promise to your camp crush at age 11 and actually expect to keep it — but learn that she’d long forgotten who you even were? Or something else completely? We want to know all about it!
And, to make this extra fun — because who doesn’t love a side of competition to go with your long-lost love story — we will award a limited-edition “Never Not Reading” hat from Belletrist x Tertulia to the person whose comment gets the most “likes.” So, please share a short tale below about the one who got away — it can be one sentence long or one whole paragraph — and then expand that thought (or any other!) into a longer piece to submit to our Narratively x Belletrist True Romance Writing Prize. Submissions are open now through Thursday, May 1, for short essays and longer ones (again, read all about what we’re looking for and how to submit here). And, go!
Slow wiring of branch to trunk. Snips of bark with scissors you can close your hand around. You are working at the kitchen counter on a tiny tree in an antique moss-rounded bowl. Week after week. Slowly and deliberately, you remove leaves smaller than tears. You must discard all that interferes with your vision of perfection. No matter how lovely the arc of the branch, if it flares off in the wrong direction it must go. No cause for sentimentality. It’s not like that. You are not interested in the branch. You are after the whole tree.
I sit on my bed engaged in bonsai of my own. Day after day I think that if I can train the direction with judicious elimination, I can shape and control my heart. I am so tired of all the crying. I am exhausted with the effort of going every day to work and knowing you are not in your office downstairs, knowing that I won’t see your car rounding a corner, knowing that you won’t call me because you’ve decided you need to get on with your life where you are. You are lying in the bed you’ve made, why can’t I accept that, you ask in our last real conversation.
I am trying to accept. And I am trying to change what I cannot accept. So I am binding the wire tighter. I get confused when I try to translate the instructions, though. Am I training my heart to not miss what it can no longer feel or to no longer feel what it misses?
I didn't know he was gone until the obituary popped up on my screen. That face I remember so well, that smile I loved, that name that is burned into my brain. For a moment, I couldn't breathe. And then, the million-times-worse realization: There will be no good-bye. No one more chance.
I got away, 9000 miles away, to the Philippines for two years in the Peace Corps because he stayed married because of taxes and wouldn't marry me. Now she's dead, he's 1500 miles away, we're in our mid-80s and reuniting. It's fun, scary but fun. What will become of us? Is there an us?
