Leonora Ross
7m

I loved this article, thank you, Kavita!

As a White, educated individual, I recognise I do not face the same challenges as people of colour - even those who are educated. Often, those who use their literacy to speak out against social injustice become targeted, as there are people deathly afraid of hearing the truth - or confronting the truths about themselves.

Creativity and social awareness are inseparable; through art, we break free from constraints, challenge injustice, embrace diversity, and disrupt doctrines that aim to conform us. The most profound social activism has often emerged through books, where words hold the power to disrupt and unsettle. Those who seek control recognise this.

But art's power transcends writing. Political art adorns the walls of the world's great museums, pushing us out of our comfort zones. Expressing art - be it written, visual or performed - compels us to confront challenging norms.

Writing about social injustice doesn't weaken a story - it enriches it. It makes it human. It speaks directly to another being, saying: 'I see you. You matter.'

