How to Write About Social Issues in Unprecedented Times

The writer has always played an important role as a witness, conscience and predictor of social change. But now more than ever, writing about social issues is an absolute imperative — and one that raises many complex questions for writers. How do we write a story that does justice to a crucial social issue, but is also a compelling read? How much research and contextual information is enough? How much is too much? Instructor Kavita Das has made answering these complicated questions her speciality. Author of the book Craft and Conscience: How to Write About Social Issues, Kavita is an accomplished journalist whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, CNN and many other outlets. In this intensive three-hour workshop, she’ll focus on questions of context and narrative when writing about social issues, particularly in the current fraught socio-political climate. Students will investigate these issues through readings, discussions and writing exercises. They’ll leave with increased confidence and new tools to write articles, op-eds and other other pieces focused on social issues.

This class is right for you if…

You’re an established or emerging journalist looking to sharpen your focus on social issues.

You’re an academic or nonprofit professional and you want to learn how to convey your expertise to a mainstream audience.

You’re an individual impacted by social issues and you want to tell your story.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Craft persuasive and impactful articles and op-eds that move readers.

This is a three-hour seminar on Wednesday, May 7 from 6pm to 9pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and are accessible to students anywhere in the world. This class will be recorded and shared with all enrolled students, but live attendance and participation is strongly encouraged.

About Your Instructor: Kavita Das came to writing 10 years ago after working for social change and social justice for 15 years. She writes about culture, race, gender, and their intersections. Kavita’s work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and published in Wired, CNN, Teen Vogue, Catapult, Fast Company, Tin House, Longreads, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Review of Books, Kenyon Review, NBC Asian America, Guernica, Electric Literature, Poets & Writers, Colorlines, The Rumpus, and elsewhere. Kavita’s second book, Craft and Conscience: How to Write About Social Issues (Beacon Press, October 2022), is inspired by the Writing with Conscience class she created and teaches. Her first book, Poignant Song: The Life and Music of Lakshmi Shankar, was published by Harper Collins India in 2019. She lives in New York with her husband, 4-year-old and hound. In the virtual world, she can be found on X: @kavitamix, Instagram: @kavitadas and at kavitadas.com.

“Kavita Das’s professional resume speaks volumes to her skill and knowledge base on social justice, but her comprehension is further exemplified, and amplified, in her writing. Anyone who has read Kavita Das’s contributions to the larger discussion in national periodicals can see her attention to not only speaking out but also listening, a crucial point in any kind of social justice work. In reading her work and personally witnessing how carefully she analyzes and empathizes with others in various situations both in conversation and in action, there’s no doubt she’s one of the strongest voices on social justice issues, as well as a steadfast advocate in all aspects of her life.” —Jennifer Baker, Author, Forgive Me Not; Anthology Editor, Everyday People

