Narratively

Narratively

Narratively
Narratively Out Loud
A Freak Accident Brought Me Closer to My Domineering Dad
0:00
-11:39

A Freak Accident Brought Me Closer to My Domineering Dad

One summer in my early 20s, my dad’s ‘brilliant idea’ quite literally set us both on fire—and changed our relationship forever.
Ivy Eisenberg's avatar
Ivy Eisenberg
Nov 14, 2025

Over the summer, we launched The Personals, a new series of essays about smaller — but still largely impactful — moments. This latest one from writer and comedian Ivy Eisenberg is an absolute delight. We felt like we were right beside Ivy as she tried to dodge her father and vie for his approval all at once. Listen to Ivy read it aloud in her own voice here (and if you want to read the piece yourself, head here).

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Narratively, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture