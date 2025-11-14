Over the summer, we launched The Personals, a new series of essays about smaller — but still largely impactful — moments. This latest one from writer and comedian Ivy Eisenberg is an absolute delight. We felt like we were right beside Ivy as she tried to dodge her father and vie for his approval all at once. Listen to Ivy read it aloud in her own voice here (and if you want to read the piece yourself, head here).
A Freak Accident Brought Me Closer to My Domineering Dad
One summer in my early 20s, my dad’s ‘brilliant idea’ quite literally set us both on fire—and changed our relationship forever.
Nov 14, 2025
Appears in episode
