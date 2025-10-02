It’s not hard to see why Laura Green-Russell’s story stood out as the grand prize winner in our first-ever Narratively Memoir Prize. This riveting read immediately captured our attention when Laura submitted it back in 2022. Laura recently joined Narratively Academy for a special live conversation on How 3 Writers Penned Narratively Memoir-Prize Winning Essays. If you’re thinking about submitting to this year’s Memoir Prize and need some inspiration, give Laura’s story a listen, and then head over to our Open Book podcast feed to hear the conversation with Laura and the other Memoir Prize winners.
Murder to Middle School
I was 13 when my father was killed right before my eyes. Two weeks later, while everyone in our small town obsessed over his grisly death, I embarked on a new horror: 8th grade.
Oct 02, 2025
The diverse human storytelling of Narratively.com, spoken out loud.
