Hey y’all. We had a huuuuge response to our post last month about the class Why Every Writer Should Be Applying to Grants, Fellowships and Residencies. Apparently, many of you agree because that class completely sold out! A bunch of you emailed asking when we’d offer this one again, so Abeer Hoque has graciously offered to teach a second session in November. This small class is limited to just eight students, so if you’re interested, be sure to sign up ASAP.

Learn More + Sign Up

Also, tomorrow is the last day to sign up for How to Write About Social Issues. In this six-week workshop, Kavita Das, whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, CNN and many other outlets, will help writers navigate how to write impactfully about the biggest issues of the day… something I know we’re all thinking about with the anxiety-inducing presidential election just around the corner.

Learn More + Sign Up

P.S.: If you’re interested in one of these or any of our other Narratively Academy writing classes but can’t afford the cost, we are pleased to now offer sliding scale, income-based full and partial scholarships, which you can apply for here.

Just here to read stories? Go to your settings to choose which Narratively updates you do and don’t receive. Unselect “Academy” if you’d rather not receive emails about upcoming classes.