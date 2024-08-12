This class is now sold out. Email academy@narratively.com to be notified as soon as a new session of this class is announced.

Email to Join the Wait List

The gravity of today’s world events inspires many of us to write about social issues, but doing so raises a host of complex questions. How do we write about the world as we’d like it to be without coming across as Pollyannaish or propagandistic? How do we write a story that does justice to a crucial social issue but is also a compelling read? Instructor Kavita Das has made answering these complicated questions her life’s work. Author of the book Craft and Conscience: How to Write About Social Issues, Kavita is an accomplished journalist whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, CNN and many other outlets. In this intensive 6-week class, Kavita will lead students in investigating these questions through lessons and reflections culled from her own extensive experience writing about and working toward social change. We’ll read work by a diverse range of writers who engage with social issues, parsing their relevance and application to students’ own work through creative writing exercises and assignments. Whether you’re working on op-eds, newsletters, reported articles or first-person pieces, you will learn how to connect with readers; avoid sensationalism, stereotypes, and bias; understand cultural sensitivity; and consider the implications of putting your work out in the world. Each writer will have the opportunity to workshop one substantive piece of writing and receive feedback from the instructor and peers during this class.

This class is right for you if…

You’re an established or emerging journalist looking to write a big piece focused on social issues.

You’re an academic or nonprofit professional and you want to learn how to convey your expertise to a mainstream audience.

You’re an individual impacted by social issues and you want to tell your story.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Craft persuasive and impactful articles, op-eds and essays that move readers.

This is a 6-week class on Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm ET, starting October 10 and ending November 21. (No class on October 31.) All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and are accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Instructor Bio: Kavita Das came to writing 10 years ago after working for social change and social justice for 15 years. She writes about culture, race, gender and their intersections. Kavita’s work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and published in Wired, CNN, Teen Vogue, Catapult, Fast Company, Tin House, Longreads, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Review of Books, Kenyon Review, NBC Asian America, Guernica, Electric Literature, Poets & Writers, Colorlines, The Rumpus and elsewhere. Kavita’s second book, Craft and Conscience: How to Write About Social Issues (Beacon Press, October 2022), is inspired by the Writing with Conscience class she created and teaches. Her first book, Poignant Song: The Life and Music of Lakshmi Shankar, was published by Harper Collins India in 2019. She lives in New York with her husband, 4-year-old and hound. In the virtual world, she can be found on X: @kavitamix, Instagram: @kavitadas and at kavitadas.com.

“Kavita Das’s professional resume speaks volumes to her skill and knowledge base on social justice, but her comprehension is further exemplified, and amplified, in her writing. Anyone who has read Kavita Das’s contributions to the larger discussion in national periodicals can see her attention to not only speaking out but also listening, a crucial point in any kind of social justice work. In reading her work and personally witnessing how carefully she analyzes and empathizes with others in various situations both in conversation and in action, there’s no doubt she’s one of the strongest voices on social justice issues, as well as a steadfast advocate in all aspects of her life.” —Jennifer Baker, Author, Forgive Me Not; Anthology Editor, Everyday People

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All purchases are final and nonrefundable. After signing up, you’ll receive an email receipt confirming your purchase. Prior to the start of your class, you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

Questions? Email us at academy@narratively.com.

More: Check out all of our Narratively Academy online writing classes here.