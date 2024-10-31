Happy Halloween, to all who celebrate! We’re big fans of spooky season in my house, with our 4-year-old leading the charge, always pointing out “scary” decorations and asking to hear spooky stories. Which means I’m attempting to dress up this year… as a witch! I like to keep it classic. 😉

Aside from Halloween, something else I’m excited about right now, of course, is our Memoir Prize, which we announced earlier this week! I love our prizes because it always feels like a fun challenge to discover new voices and stories among so many great submissions. I’m also thrilled to have New York Times bestselling author and memoirist Jami Attenberg as our guest judge this year. Her prolificness is so impressive, as is her book 1,000 Words: A Writer’s Guide to Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round, which I’m currently rereading and, well, it sure is resonating! (Not me tearing up at “How do we reclaim our connection to our work? Honey, don’t worry, you got this. All you have to…