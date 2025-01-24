Every writer’s dream is to quit their “day job,” but I personally love reading about day jobs! Whether it’s an actor-turned-corporate-spy, the unlikely pet euthanasia businessperson, or the late-blooming ironworker, there’s something immensely satisfying about getting an intimate, unexpected look at someone else’s work life. And often, our worst/weirdest/hardest jobs are the funniest ones to write about (even if we need a few years of distance to be able to laugh about them).
This fall, when I ran my first Narratively Academy class on generating inspiration and ideas for memoir via a month’s worth of daily prompts, I loved reading all the responses to the prompt I sent out about jobs. With the next edition of my prompts class just around the corner, I’m sharing an adapted version of that prompt with YOU. Here goes:
Think about your first job. Or your worst job. The one that paid minimum wage. The time you burnt all the hair off your forearms in the pizza oven, or when you threw papers onto lawns before it was light outside. When you had just enough money to pay rent and buy ramen. Where you suffered through terrible bosses and bonded with new best friends. How did this job change you? What stayed with you from this experience? What do you regret or laugh about years later? What will you never be able to laugh about?Don’t think about this too much; just write. You can write four words or 400 words. Whatever this prompt inspires you to think of, drop your response in the comments. The response that gets the most likes will win a free Narratively tote bag!
Straight graveyard shift at a soda bottling factory and warehouse. I worked alone in the warehouse that was as big as a football field. Sodas of kinds palletized to the ceiling two stories up.
Five nights a week relieving the swing shift guy who looked like a 1950's beatnik caricature. He had to wear dark sunglasses even at night because of his snow blindness. His favorite pasttime at work was to feed his pet black widow who lived in a dark corner. I respected his pet and his willingness to fetch her tasty flies and such.
I loaded semi's with twenty pallets of soda destined for sites unknown to me. Nights in the warehouse/light manufacturing district in a large city made me hyper-alert. The night I saw the three-man gang break into a parked and loaded trailer for three cases of soda made me realize that some folks will work very hard to steal virtually nothing and that under those circumstances my life probably meant very little to someone lurking out there in the dark. After all, I had to be rich because I had a job.
I lasted two more nights....
I had risen quickly to the upper ranks of corporate mediocrity and eagerly applied for and was rewarded to the next level, my predecessor having failed miserably at the job. There I met the mistress of the game, Madam X. She knew how to keep her minions in line: punish, cajole, bully, and demean, pitting one poor soul against another, stand back to watch the delicious results. But I prided myself in my art of communication. I taught the course for heaven’s sake. What could go wrong?. But nothing I tried seemed to have any effect at all.
I worked at an out-of-State offshoot, and one disastrous day she proclaimed she would be arriving for a visit. I suggested an evening meal together, hoping that this might cement our relationship.
The meal started well. The air was redolent with the smell of fine dining, the room plush with waiters eager to offer their services. She explained the art of cooking celeriac and I responded with glowing enthusiasm. But by dessert the conversation turned. She declared that she never knew where I stood. Perhaps I had been over-doing the paraphrasing a bit? She hammered on. What was I thinking about her and our relationship. On and on she went until, heedlessly, into the valley of death I plunged.
“Sometimes I think we don’t communicate very well”.
There was a deathly silence. She turned as white as the surrounding walls, with a little bright spot of pink right at the tip of her nose.
“Excuse me for a moment” she said eventually, and disappeared. I stared out at the desolate palm trees on the bay. I rearranged my napkin. I hailed the waiter and paid the bill. I wished a thousand times that I could stuff those words back into my mouth. Had she left? What should I do?
Eventually she returned.
“Well” she said “I suppose you would like me to get a taxi.”
“No, no” I begged, ever the sycophant “I’ll drive you to your hotel of course.”
On the drive back I asked her how she was feeling?
“As if I’m going to throw up” she replied.
Some 4 weeks later I was fired - with a 6-month bonus and all stock options intact, a welcome release - and the realization that my predecessor, in fact, had not been terrible at her job at all.
Meliora Dockery: Melioradockery@gmail.com
I once did budgets for what used to be called guerilla porn. these were low budget junk videos shot on the fly in any number of semi public places. I needed the money because after 9/11, my work as a field producer dried up for a while and a friend of a friend was producing this stuff because he was bored. Walking in and out of an editing bay and catching snippets of body parts contorted into various superhuman angles wasn't so bad. It's just sex, even if it was sloppy and dumb. Making a few shekels in the bad porn world wasn't the shame hill I was going to die on, but when one of the hungry production assistants plopped a box of used sex toys on my desk and asked if I would help clean them, I knew that my future in guerilla porn was over. I didn't even bother formally quitting. I just didn't show up for work the following day.
The day I turned sixteen I became an official film technician at the Photo Depot. I felt like my dream had come true landing the position. When my boss handed me a white lab coat I beamed as if I had just won an Emmy. The hourly rate was $3.25 per hour. It was better than babysitting which only paid $1.00.
My new job was loaded with important responsibilities. I greeted customers. I’d drop film into envelopes and set it on the processing counter. Then I’d sit at the gargantuan machine to print negatives for six hours.
“Customer service is our number one priority,” my boss said, patting me on the back, a little lower than necessary if I can be honest. His glass eye bobbed around and that piece of greasy gray hair flopped on the top of his head but none of it bothered me. After all, I was a film technician and was on top of the world.
About six months into the job a young guy dropped off a roll of Kodak color film. I settled myself at the printer and immediately noticed something strange on the negatives. “Oh my God,” I said to my co-worker. Every image on the roll was a penis. As a newly sixteen year old I had never seen a real penis, only the ones in my father’s dirty magazines or maybe at school if someone snuck in The Joy of Sex. But here, in front of me was a man’s organ, larger than life, on my screen, about to be turned into twelve 4x6 glossy prints. I was horrified and intrigued at the same time. One of the images showed the guy’s penis sticking out of his zippered jeans with a sign hanging off it reading “OUT OF ORDER.”
Of course I had to bring the obscene pictures to school so I printed dozens and dozens of extras to hand out to my friends, hoping it would make me cool. And I was cool. Until I wasn’t. The next day my boss realized what I had done and fired me on the spot saying I had violated the company’s privacy policy. I was crushed and so embarrassed. Turning in my beloved lab coat I said goodbye to my co-workers and that was the end of that. But man, for one whole day I was sure popular in high school.
The worst job wasn’t the same as some of the worst jobs that most people post, but it was the fifth job I took, simultaneously, while I was a freshman in college in 1966. It was necessary to have this last job because I could not afford to live otherwise!
The day the catering job became the worst was when I had only 10 minutes between the end of one job and that job a mile and a half across campus. Someone had just put brownies in my locker and they were spiked which I did not know.
What happened at the job was I had a plate full of hot stew to deliver to a table and it jumped right off of my tray! I had no idea what happened until perhaps a year later. It was definitely an OMG moment and the worst moment of a job I’ve ever had.
The summer before college, I worked as a marketing intern at an “As Seen on TV” infomercial products company. 😂
I was 17 years old, ambitious ahead of my freshman year at Princeton, but with no work experience. To remedy my lack of business skills, for twelve weeks, I drove my way through suburban North Jersey to learn the ropes at a place best known for things that get sold for “$19.99 plus shipping and handling” with the perennial, “But wait! There’s more!” as part of the sale.
At the time, the company was wildly well-known for a foot file called the Ped Egg.
I can assure you—that workplace was as campy, quirky, and cheesy as the commercials and products they sold.
The moment I’ll always laugh about was a group brainstorming session to name an upcoming product: a meat tenderizer. My name ideas, “The meat genie,” “meat buddy” and “meat master” did not win out in the brainstorming session, but neither did the names that would make high school boys completely lose it with laughter.
I still have the list of name suggestions in my files. I break it out on hard work days to make me laugh about the silliness of the world of business. Needless to say I did not stay in marketing…
“But wait, there’s more!”
On a more profound note, the founder was an Indian guy who had started the company from scratch after moving to the United States. He was a living case in point of achievement of the stereotypical “American Dream.” Through this business, he worked his way to wealth, rags to riches, providing bountifully for his family of 5. He his name on buildings at my high school. The family in a mansion. The whole nine yards. It was very New Jersey, a little cheesy, but the founder was a really inspiring figure to be around.
During that summer, I felt a great respect for the ingenuity of the “American Dream” that the founder and the company represented. I shadowed commercial shoots. I read and managed letters and emails from inventors: literally anyone could write in with an invention and prototype and pitch the company. Great ideas could truly come to life and get sold.
Thinking back to that summer of 2008, in some ways, it’s the most patriotic I’ve ever felt. Especially in today’s day and age, that moment of Americana-style, bootstrapper ingenuity is something on which I look back on fondly.
"I was 17 years old, ambitious ahead of my freshman year at Princeton, but with no work experience. To remedy my lack of business skills, for twelve weeks, I drove my way through suburban North Jersey to learn the ropes at a place best known for things that get sold for “$19.99 plus shipping and handling” with the perennial, “But wait! There’s more!” as part of the sale."
The background world of As Seen on TV products! The meat product brainstorming meeting. The contrast between Princeton on the horizon and the immigrant back story. It sounds like you got some solid experience that summer - in work and life. Do you think you appreciate and understand the experiences more now with perspective?
1959: I did get fired, but not before I'd had some fun. I'm legally (not totally) blind, and had a scholarship from the New York State Commission for the Blind for tuition, books and six (sic) dollars a week in living expenses at a prestigious university. I needed a job. If I read too much I got headaches, so I tried to find work that didn't involve reading--like handing out free samples of Vick's cough drops on street corners in the winter--but I ended up writing obituaries for the university's alumni magazine. The obituaries came from family members; some were typed, but most were hand scribbled. I struggled to read them. I got frustrated. What to do? I decided to use those I could read and invent the rest. "Sam Winterspoon, class of '02, developed the first over-the-counter drug for foot fungus......" My obituaries were much more colorful than those of relatives, but I soon got fired. Naomi Woronov
These responses have made me smile this morning. It sounds like you had writer (and survival) instincts very early on. "developed the first over-the-counter drug for foot fungus." The thought of handing out cough drops. To remember these 1959 details so vividly is wonderful - it's a great memory to jumpstart writing but it's also interesting for potential readers. It feels like something a Mad Men character might have done as a side job.
TLDR: I got demoted to being a WORM COUNTER and then still got fired.
For being a closeted queer at a bible college reasons, I spent a summer in the 80s in Springfield, MO. The only place hiring for summer jobs in Springfield, Missouri, was the Bass Pro Fishing Lure Company Catalog Fulfillment Center. At the interview, a bored-looking woman checked my paperwork to ensure I was of legal age for factory work and immediately hired me.
I hesitated "you don't need any special skills?"
"It's not brain science," she said.
I think she was combining "It's not brain surgery" with "It's not rocket science."
I started that night at the 11 pm to 7 am shift, with a three-minute orientation from a lightly cranky woman chewing on a cigar.
"There's a rule against smoking, isn't a rule against tobacco," she said, in response to my very much unanswered question.
"Okay, you see that box, Jesus College?" I'd told her that I attended Mid America, and she instantly parlayed it into a nickname.
"So, you see, the box comes down the conveyor belt, and then you grab the catalog order form. Look for the item they ordered over here." She gestured to an entire warehouse full of tiny fishing-related objects in hundreds of bins.
"How do I know where to find them?"
"Ya look," she said. "They're also labeled."
She continued. "So you grab it, make sure you have the right amount."
My question about knowing how to find the items made her reconsider whether this was enough explanation.
"I mean, if they order two, put in two. If they order three, put in three. Like that. Put 'em in the box, and then let the box go down the belt.
Easy, right?"
"Sure," I said. "Easy."
She left. I grabbed the order form from the first box, headed enthusiastically into the towering bins of fishing tackle, and examined each one.
I read from the form.
"Let's see. Strike King Rage bug. I need one of those. Mepps Musky Flashabou Spinner. Two of those. And I need one Musky Mayhem Tackle Double Showgirl Spinner."
I would not have known a Strike King Rage Bug if it came up and bit me on my repressed gay ass.
I started methodically reading the tiny print on the bins.
"Okay, War Eagle Tandem Willow Spinnerbaits. Nope. Booyah Tux and Tails Spinnerbaits Double Colorado. Nope. Panther Martin Salmon and Steelhead Spinner."
Almost every label I read would have made an excellent drag name. Unfortunately, I wouldn't know about the existence of drag names for nearly another decade.
I had to read 27 bin labels before finding even the first item. As I returned to the conveyor belt with the Strike King Rage Bug, I had to run 30 yards to catch its box, which I then grabbed off the conveyor belt and took with me to the next round of bin reading.
It took me 17 bins and 13 bins respectively to find the next two items; when I triumphantly returned to the conveyor belt, my cigar-chewing supervisor was there.
She looked at me and then at the boxes piling up in my area and falling off the conveyor belt. She sighed deeply, maybe from her pancreas.
There was a large red button labeled "conveyor emergency stop" on the far wall. She walked over, turned around to look at me, sighed again, and pushed the button.
I had created the Bass Pro Fishing Lure Catalog Fulfillment Center equivalent of Lucy and Ethel in the chocolate factory.
Maybe, technically speaking, you didn't need special skills to do this job. But you did need enough casual experience with fishing lures to recognize them on sight; otherwise, you'd never be able to keep up with the conveyor belt.
"Where are you from?" My cigar-chewing friend asked, with a tone that implied she thought "the moon" was the 100 percent likely response.
"I've got someone headed your way, Betty," she said into her walkie-talkie. I was demoted to the night shift worm counter at the Bass Pro Fishing Lure Catalog Fulfillment Center.
Worm Counter is the kind of employment where the job description is wholely encompassed in the job title. They sat me at a table in a room kept chilly for the comfort of the worms. On my left was a huge bin of rich black earth trembling with hundreds of nightcrawlers, and on my right were white plastic containers. My job was to pull the worms out of the soil and carefully place one dozen in each white container that had been prepped with its own little clump of traveling soil.
When I stopped by the convenience store to get a soda on my way home after my shift, a woman ladeling chili onto her self-serve nachos said, "Maaaaan something smells like worms around here."
Not something
Someone.
Me.
Perhaps you'd think this turn of events might cause me to quit my job at the Bass Pro Fishing Lure Catalog Fulfillment Center. Nope. Bass Pro was the only place hiring, and I needed a job to stay in town. Never underestimate the power of a repressed homosexual's crush on their volleyball team captain.
I did not quit. When I came in the next night, Betty came at 3 am to inform me that the spot checks of my worm counts had been wrong four times in four hours. But she wasn't going to demote me from Worm Counter because there was apparently no job requiring fewer skills. Instead, Betty informed me that my services would no longer be needed at the Bass Pro Fishing Lure Catalog Fulfillment Center.
This line stands out so much: I had created the Bass Pro Fishing Lure Catalog Fulfillment Center equivalent of Lucy and Ethel in the chocolate factory. Being demoted to worm counter from worm sorter feels like a whole backroom world of Bass Pro. Again, we get memorable sensory details - the smell of the worms, the chili and nachos. Through the memories, it's interesting that your own self-discovery comes through in your reactions and commentary too. It's a story about worms but feels like so much more in your timeline.
When I was twelve, since I was a student at the local ballet school, I was hired by our town’s J.C. Penney department store to be Prince Charming. Okay, the job only lasted an afternoon, but still. Rewarded with a $20 gift certificate, I bought my first suit, in brown polyester. I had to show up in white tights, a pink tunic, and ballet slippers, and spend four hours kneeling in front of a white and pink plywood throne, as a never-ending line of girls took their turn sitting on the tasseled cushion and earnestly tried to maneuver their right foot into the long, narrow glass slipper I held out for them. If the slipper fit, they would be entered into the grand prize raffle, giving them a chance to win a dress or a supply of Cinderella perfume. The contest was a scam. No human girl’s foot would fit into a 10-inch by 2-inch glass shoe shaped like a canoe. But that didn’t excuse all the moms I saw cheating – dropping their daughter’s names into the grand prize box instead of the consolation prize box. That was disappointing. It was bad enough that I had to relax the definition of “the shoe fits” so that there were at least some names in the winning box. I felt that making the tough call of what fit and what didn't should have delegated to someone higher in the hierarchy. (Or lower, since I was the Prince, after all!)
Oh my! I remember those days of teen/tween fashion shows at department stores. I always wanted to be on a teen council or walk the runway in JC Penney clothes. Your Prince Charming job experience is so unique though. The humorous details and retail backstory are so charming too. The cheating moms. Contest scam. Cinderella perfume. "Shoe fits." The costume and payment. I want to know if there were more contests or if this was dreamed up by some eager Penney's employee. And if there's a picture of you holding out the shoe. :)
I joined the Air Force as a technician at 18. After recruit training, I had to wait two weeks before tech course started. Me and other course members were assigned to 'base duties'. One morning we were picked up by truck, and taken to a field at the end of the airstrip where sheep were grazing. Our job was to periodically jump off, and shovel sheep manure into the back of the truck. Needless to say, by the end of the day we were totally covered in it. When we returned to the base proper, we were tasked with spreading the manure over the Commanding Officer's wife's rose garden. I still remember that smell.
More great sensory details! Sheep manure may be the ultimate smell to think back on. It's interesting how you order the details here (maybe by life importance) - joining the Air Force at 18 feels like the most important with the smelly task secondary. These are only short entries but I was intrigued wondering if you stayed in the Air Force, what other similar tasks you had to do.
Perhaps delivering circulars summer in high school as very boring plus no future, ha!
I think we all had at least one of those "no future" jobs that we did for minimal money. :) The idea of circulars and delivering paper feels so far away now with today's digital version. When I think back on my early, boring jobs, it can open up other experiences or memories too.
As a 19-year-old aspiring actress living in Venice I'd obviously applied for jobs waiting tables in various West LA. venues. I had a part time cashier job at Zuckys, but it was barely covering my weekly gas money out to the Valley for acting classes. So I took a sales job, selling printer toner (for you youngsters, that's printer ink). The job started at 5:30 am every weekday, so we'd be ready to start dialing the East Coast at 6. The warren of rooms was viciously lit by long banks of fluorescent bulbs. The weak, slightly burned coffee was abundant. We were cold calling from lists of businesses who had printers. We'd been trained to ask questions about their supply of toner so they'd think we were calling from whoever their supplier was. Then offer a very low cost first order price to get them to switch to our company. The people we talked to got mad another, and often hung up after some choice words. I thought I could lie for a living by playing a part, after all, I'd already been acting professionally for years by then. I couldn’t. I lasted a week.
Loving the sensory and place details in the posts. It's fascinating to me how those details from past jobs are what come through to ground them now. They're the details that take potential readers to the jobs and places because we can feel what you felt. Adding in the acting aspirations here make this more than "just" a cold-calling job - it makes it YOUR life story with great essay potential!
-Zuckys
-viciously lit by long banks of fluorescent bulbs
-slightly burned coffee
-choice words
So much to say just about Zuckys!
