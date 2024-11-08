Illustration by Hallie Bateman/Narratively archive

It’s been a long week, month, year, decade… and we know a lot of you in the Narratively community are feeling exhausted, heartbroken and scared. Thanks so much to everyone who shared your favorite self-care tips in our thread earlier this week. Definitely check those out if you need some help finding your way to rest and relaxation this weekend. None of us have all the answers about what comes next, but I can tell from the thread that for a lot of us, leaning into our writing practice and finding truth and solace there is how we get through pretty much everything.

If you want to spend this weekend leaning into your own truths, consider joining Rebecca Evans’s craft workshop tomorrow on Using Monologues to Power Your Memoir Writing. Rebecca is truly one of the most inspiring writers I know — check out her post from earlier this year called How I Learned to Write The Hard Stuff.

We have a few scholarship seats still available, and if this class sounds like what you need right now and you can’t afford the fee, even if you don’t qualify for one of our scholarships just send me a note (academy@narratively.com) and we will be happy to give you a free spot as long as space allows.

And if you’re looking for another excuse to write, we’ve teamed up with the folks over at Reedsy to host their weekly writing contest, which starts today, November 8, and runs through November 15. This week’s contest is called “Unlikely Encounters,” and includes five different nonfiction prompts for you to choose from. The first-place winner gets to take home a prize of $250, plus a free annual subscription to Narratively; a physical copy of Creative Nonfiction: The Final Issue from our partners at Creative Nonfiction magazine; a free seat to a one-time Narratively Academy writing seminar; and free entry to our 2024 Memoir Prize. Meanwhile, the second- and third-place winners will be given free annual subscriptions to Narratively. So, sharpen those virtual pencils and get writing!

Lastly, later this month our friends over at London Writers’ Salon will be hosting a 24-Hour Writing Sprint on November 22. The idea is to bring thousands of writers around the world together for a single day of writing — while also helping each person make serious progress on their most meaningful writing project.

I joined their last 24-hour sprint back in April, and that sense of community — just being with other writers who are coming together to inspire each other — helped me dig into a new creative project that I’m still working on now.

If you want to kickstart a big new writing project or re-find your inspiration on an old one, consider signing up for this free event here.

Sending virtual hugs from the entire Narratively team to everyone.