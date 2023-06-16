Awards & Press
Awards
Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Award Winner, Excellence in International Coverage Award for "Two Gay Chinese Dads. One Long and Winding Trip to Fatherhood." 2021
Society for Features Journalism Awards Runner-Up, Features Podcast Category Runner-Up for "Believable" 2020
Gold Winner: Campaign – Branded Content for CIBC's Retirement Series, The Telly Awards, 2020
Best Branded Content: Fully Animated Piece for “The Story of Your Name”, The Telly Awards, 2020
Society of Professional Journalists Oregon Pro Chapter Runner-Up, Soft Featuring Reporting Runner-Up for "The Unlikely Style Icon Teaching Older Women to Be Fashion Rebels" 2020
American Society of Journalists and Authors Honorable Mention, Best Lifestyle Article Honorable Mention for "Secret Life of a Mermaid" 2020
Pressboard Best Branded Content Campaigns: "Pass the Plants" (WP Brand Studio + Safeway); "The Rise of Green Grilling" (WP Brand Studio + Safeway), 2019