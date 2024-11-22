Subscribe
Get Your Story Across the Finish Line
Have a story to tell and need an editor to help guide you to the finish line? We've got you covered.
13 hrs ago
•
Brendan Spiegel
10
Get Your Story Across the Finish Line
The Female Detective on a Daring Mission to Rescue India’s Trafficked Women
Nearly 200 girls are kidnaped in India every single day, many sold into sex work. The authorities too often look the other way. So Nirmala B. Walter…
Nov 21
•
Aliya Bashir
23
The Female Detective on a Daring Mission to Rescue India’s Trafficked Women
The 30-Day Memoir Challenge: How to Write an Exceptional Personal Story
We’re almost halfway through the 2024 Narratively Memoir Prize! Whether you’ve already drafted your first-person piece or you’re struggling to put pen…
Nov 20
•
Narratively
21
The 30-Day Memoir Challenge: How to Write an Exceptional Personal Story
Does My Love for a Straight Man Change My Queer Identity?
Rachel’s sexuality provides her with a clear sense of self and community—until she falls for Nick and questions everything she thought she knew about…
Nov 18
•
Rachel Parsons
23
Does My Love for a Straight Man Change My Queer Identity?
The Song We Can't Get Out of Our Heads
Wondering what the Emerson Brothers sound like after reading last week's feature, 'The Long, Twisting Tale of Two Farm Boys Who Finally Got Their Big…
Nov 16
•
Narratively
13
The Song We Can't Get Out of Our Heads
Narratively’s 6 Tips for Writing a Revealing and Impactful Memoir Story
Thinking about submitting to this year’s Memoir Prize? We’ve spent thousands of hours editing writers’ stories about their own lives—here’s how to stand…
Nov 15
•
Brendan Spiegel
34
Narratively’s 6 Tips for Writing a Revealing and Impactful Memoir Story
1
🔥 NEW STORY🔥: Letter to My Teenage Self: An Incarcerated Man Interrogates the Person He Once Was
From his prison cell in Washington state, Hector Ortiz reexamines the traumas, hardships and bad choices that led to his lengthy sentence—and ultimately…
Nov 14
•
Hector Ortiz
24
🔥 NEW STORY🔥: Letter to My Teenage Self: An Incarcerated Man Interrogates the Person He Once Was
Shout Out: What's the Most Intense Thing You've Done for Someone You Love?
Last week was, well, it was a lot!
Nov 12
•
Narratively
12
Shout Out: What's the Most Intense Thing You've Done for Someone You Love?
14
The Long, Twisting Tale of Two Farm Boys Who Finally Got Their Big Break
A third-generation logger and his wife risked their land so their sons could pursue their music dreams. The brothers made an album almost no one…
Nov 9
•
Steven Kurutz
29
The Long, Twisting Tale of Two Farm Boys Who Finally Got Their Big Break
2
Write Through It
From a monologues workshop to a contest collaboration to a 24-hour sprint, we've got writing inspo coming at you from all angles.
Nov 8
•
Brendan Spiegel
13
Write Through It
3
Shout Out: What's the Best Piece of Self-Care Advice You've Got? (We All Need It Today)
No matter what you believe in today, or who you’re voting for (if you haven’t already voted early), today is a day for all the feels.
Nov 5
•
Narratively
11
Shout Out: What's the Best Piece of Self-Care Advice You've Got? (We All Need It Today)
39
4 Reasons Why You Need to Write a Book Proposal—Even if Your Book Isn’t Finished Yet
If you want to get your book published, the proposal is an essential tool for convincing editors that they should give you a chance.
Nov 2
•
Shawna Kenney
16
4 Reasons Why You Need to Write a Book Proposal—Even if Your Book Isn’t Finished Yet
4
