Thank you so much for your interest in contributing to Narratively. You’ve probably come to us because you have a story you’re incredibly passionate about, and because you know we think about stories a bit differently than most. Likewise, our business model is a little different: you won’t find intrusive ads on our site. Instead, our business model consists of the following:

A large part of what we do is develop television series, films and podcasts inspired by Narratively’s one-of-a-kind stories. This creates opportunities, both creatively and financially, for Narratively and contributors like yourself, and enables us to provide a platform for your work. As outlined in our contributor agreement, if Narratively generates revenue from a TV, film or podcast project inspired by a story, that revenue is shared with the contributor who wrote the story.

Our goal is to create a long-term, lasting impact for stories rather than maximizing on-site pageviews, so we often republish stories with other outlets, in order to attract more readers to every story. In the past we have republished Narratively pieces with outlets such as The Guardian, National Geographic, Salon, Smithsonian Magazine, The Week and others. Our contributor agreement gives us the right to republish stories with these types of partners; you will always be credited as the author of the work.

We know that a lot of writers hope to pursue book-length versions of their stories, so in our contributor agreement the Contributor retains print publication rights, should you pursue a book version of your story now or in the future.

Thank you again for your interest in partnering with Narratively to share your story. We’re looking forward to working with you on editing and publishing your story! If you have any questions about the points above, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We look forward to working together.

Sincerely,

The Narratively Team