People, remember when we told you back in January that this is the year to finally make your writing resolutions happen? More than 500 of you have done just that, joining our brand new Narratively Academy classes to push forward on those writing goals. And for those of you who haven’t yet …well, it’s crunch time 😊

We still have a few seats left in our fall classes and we’re doing a one-day sale. Sign up today and use the promo code OCTOBER to take 15% off of any of our October classes.

Here’s the class to join if you’ve always wanted to…

…make a difference with your writing

Kavita Das, author of the book Craft and Conscience, is leading a six-week class called How to Write About Social Issues, a workshop-based course designed to help writers tackle all the thorny concerns that crop up with writing articles, essays and op-eds about the most pressing issues facing humanity.

Learn More + Sign Up

…grab readers with your very first line

In Ace Your Opening Words: The 90-Minute Guide to Writing a Perfect First Line, author Lorraine Allen will show you how to demand attention from editors, agents and readers by crafting opening words that no one will ever forget.

Learn More + Sign Up

…write that tough personal essay you’ve been thinking about for years

Great personal essays can set the web on fire and resonate with readers around the world. They’re also among the hardest things to write. In this intensive five-week workshop with Caroline Rothstein, students will learn how to craft compelling personal essays about the experiences that matter most to them. Only 2 seats left.

Learn More + Sign Up

…write a memoir or nonfiction book that gets published

Kick your book project into high gear with The Art of Writing a Nonfiction Book That Reads Like a Novel led by acclaimed author Audrey Clare Farley. “Audrey has the rare ability to listen to each of her students, to synthesize their goals and questions and help find paths forward with our projects,” writes one recent student from this class, one of the most popular we offer.

Learn More + Sign Up

Bonus FYI for those who’ve read this far! Today’s OCTOBER promo code is also good on our November classes about Using Monologues to Power Your Memoir Writing, How to Write a Nonfiction Book Proposal That Sells and Reporting the Personal Essay.

Questions? Not sure which class is right for you? Don’t see what you’re looking for and want to suggest a different class we should offer? Want to teach a class yourself? Drop us a line: academy@narratively.com.

Just here to read stories? Go to your settings to choose which Narratively updates you do and don’t receive. Unselect “Academy” if you’d rather not receive emails about upcoming classes.