Ace Your Opening Words: The 90-Minute Guide to Writing a Perfect First Line

This class has already taken place, but we will offer a new session as soon as there are enough students on the advance wait list.

Email academy@narrartively.com to join an advance waiting list for the next session and we’ll make sure you’re the first to know next time it’s offered.

Email to Join the Wait List

A stellar first line will intrigue, excite and draw readers into any story from the start, but they’re often the hardest to craft, no matter your level of experience. As writers, we all spend an inordinate amount of time focusing on and carefully choosing those first words, but they may still fall flat to readers we’re hoping to engage. If you’re working on trying to grab the attention of editors, agents and readers with your writing, this 90-minute workshop will explore some classic examples of impactful, moving and memorable first lines from literature and contemporary essays and articles, examining what makes them captivating — and how to write your own.

Drawing on 15 years of experience as a journalist, op-ed writer and essayist for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, PBS and National Geographic, among others, and her experience as an editor, writing instructor and teaching artist, Lorraine Allen shares the essential components of crafting a strong first line that will pique readers’ emotions and intellect. You’ll learn to pinpoint the core feeling or essence of your story or main character that you’d like to convey foremost to readers, and workshop ways to capture it most effectively in your opening sentence, be it lengthy or brief. This seminar is open to writers of all levels, whether you’re working on fiction or nonfiction projects.

This course is right for you if:

You’re a new writer trying to break into publications with personal essays, a short story or a longer work of nonfiction.

You’re an experienced writer in the final stages of polishing your latest piece.

You’re at any state of your writing journey and interested in gathering tips and tools to help you get started on your next writing project.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Write opening lines that demand attention from editors, agents and readers.

This seminar takes place on Wednesday, October 16, from 7pm to 8:30pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and are accessible to students anywhere in the world. A recording of the full class session will also be shared with all students.

Instructor Bio: Lorraine Allen is a trilingual journalist, essayist and educator, and a creative writing Teaching Artist at the Hammer Museum of Los Angeles. She’s also an avid volunteer essay coach for underserved students in Los Angeles and New York City, in support of their higher education. For over a decade, she has contributed health, mental health, culture, food and travel features and essays to The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, The Washington Post, PBS, Offspring, Good Housekeeping and Parents, among other outlets, and since 2018 she has been running writing workshops for students of all ages and experience levels around the globe.

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All purchases are final and nonrefundable. After signing up, you’ll receive an email receipt confirming your purchase. Prior to the start of your class, you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

Questions? Email us at academy@narratively.com.

More: Check out all of our Narratively Academy online writing classes here.