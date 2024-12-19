One-on-One Book Proposal Edit & Evaluation with Shawna Kenney

Do you have a completed book proposal, or pieces of one coming together? Need help getting to the heart of your story or articulating why the world needs it now? This is a unique opportunity to receive guidance and feedback from an experienced author/editor/writing coach to get your proposal to sparkle for agents and publishers.

Shawna Kenney will review up to 30 pages of your book proposal (whichever sections you need help with the most), offering line-edits and narrative feedback, plus a one-hour meeting to discuss ideas for moving forward.

How it works:

You submit your proposal as a Times New Roman 12-pt-font double-spaced Word document 2 weeks before the meeting

Instructor returns edited document & feedback to you 2 days before meeting

Meet via Zoom for one hour to discuss edits, ask questions, and brainstorm ways for optimizing your proposal

Cost: $200

5 slots only!

Tuesday, Jan 28 from 4-5 pmET

Tuesday, January 28 from 6-7 pm ET

Tuesday, January 28 from 7:30-8:30 ET

Tuesday, February 4 from 4-5 pmET

Tuesday, February 4 from 6-7 pm ET

Tuesday, February 4 from 7:30-8:30 ET.

Instructor Bio: Shawna Kenney was raised in the Washington, D.C., area, where she began her writing career by publishing fanzines. She is the author of the award-winning memoir I Was a Teenage Dominatrix (Punk Hostage Press), co-author of the oral history Live at the Safari Club: A History of harDCore Punk in the Nation’s Capital 1988–1998 (Rare Bird Books), editor of the anthology Book Lovers (Seal Press) and co-author of Imposters (Mark Batty Publisher). Shawna is a contributing editor at Narratively and her nonfiction work has appeared in The New York Times, Playboy, Ms., Brevity, Vice, The Rumpus and many other outlets. She is a creative writing instructor with the UCLA Extension Writers’ Program and leads an international writing retreat in Denmark every August.

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All purchases are final and nonrefundable. After signing up, you’ll receive an email receipt confirming your purchase. Prior to the start of your class, you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

Questions? Email us at academy@narratively.com.

