Reading Like a Writer: A Book Study of "Skinfolk"

Cost: $175 $149 Save 15% with our early bird discount when you sign up by March 30 and enter the code EARLYSPRING at checkout.

Class Size Limit: 15

Sign Up

“If you want to be a good writer, read.” Like most writing clichés, this one could not be more true! This four-week course introduces essay, memoir, and creative nonfiction writers to the craft of reading like a writer—that is, with close attention to the author’s choices regarding voice, time, characterization, point of view, theme, and motif. Over the course of the first three weeks, students will read Matthew Pratt Guterl’s Skinfolk, a haunting memoir about growing up in a mixed-race family inspired by Noah’s Ark. The New York Times calls the book “ambitious,” while Kirkus Reviews describes it as an “earnestly felt, beautifully wrought story of an American family in all its complexity.” In intimate weekly discussions and craft exercises led by instructor Audrey Clare Farley, students will closely explore the themes and writing approaches found in the book. Each week, a 60-minute discussion will be followed by 30 minutes of craft exercises that give writers a chance to experiment with different literary devices in their own work-in-progress. In the fourth and final session, Matthew Pratt Guterl will visit class to discuss the book and field questions about writing it. For this session, writers will also put the techniques studied in class into action by submitting up to 15 pages of their book-in-progres (or a free-standing personal essay) for review by one other classmate.

Students in this class are required to buy (or support your local library and borrow!) a copy of Skinfolk and read 90 to 100 pages each week. The first 100 pages of the book must be read before the first class session on Wednesday, June 4.

This is the right class for you if…

You write personal essay, memoir or creative nonfiction and want to explore new and different techniques to use in your writing.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Developed new skills and approaches to use in your writing, and gained inspiration by reading a great book!

This five-week book study takes place on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30pm ET. Class starts on June 4 and ends on June 25. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world. This class will be recorded and shared with all enrolled students in case there are specific sessions you have to miss, but live attendance and participation at a majority of the live sessions is required.

Sign Up

Instructor Bio: Audrey Clare Farley is a writer, editor and scholar of 20th-century American culture. She earned a Ph.D. in English literature at University of Maryland, College Park, and now teaches U.S. history at Mount St. Mary’s University. Her first book, The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt, tells the story of a 1930s millionairess whose mother secretly sterilized her to deprive her of the family fortune, sparking a sensational case and forcing a debate of eugenics. Audrey’s book, which grew out of a viral Hidden History story she authored for Narratively, is currently in development as a scripted TV series with a major actress and producer attached. Her second book, Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America, explores the lives of the four women behind a famous case study of schizophrenia. It was named a New York Times Editors’ Pick. Audrey’s stories have appeared in The Atlantic, The New Republic, The New York Times, The Washington Post and many other outlets. She lives in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

“Audrey was far and away one of the best teachers I've had. Each lesson introduced me to new work, or new ways of looking at work I was already familiar with. Her insight into my work was helpful, supportive, constructive, and I really appreciated all of her notes and comments. I felt the class progressed well, with the lessons building on top of one another, and I learned so much that I know I'll use moving forward in my writing life.” —Elizabeth Austin, former student

Sign Up

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prior to the start of your class you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

Cancellation Policy:

Full refund when canceling 7 or more days before the class start date.

50% refund when canceling less than 7 days before the class start date.

No cancellations after the class start date.

Questions? Email us at academy@narratively.com.

More: Check out all of our Narratively Academy online writing classes here.