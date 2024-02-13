Intrigued by one of the exciting writing classes we announced on Friday? Registration for all Narratively Academy classes is now open to all! Keep reading to learn more about all six of our brand-new classes. All of our classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world.

One of the most difficult — and important — kinds of stories to write are those that cover traumatic events from your own life. Writing about trauma can be more than catharsis. It can offer an opening, create awareness and begin necessary conversations. This three-part workshop-based class will offer practical and empowering exploration into the process of writing about trauma. Instructor Rebecca Evans, who has taught trauma writing to a wide variety of students in a range of settings, will share from her own extensive experience confronting the fear and vulnerability that surfaces while untangling difficult narratives on the page. You’ll learn how to write about painful experiences while taking great care of yourself so that you can maintain a sense of emotional balance in the process.

Learn More + Sign Up

Has anyone ever told you, “Your life is so interesting — you should write a book!” And you thought, “Definitely. Umm… how do you write a book?” Well, this class is for you. Seven years ago, Robert Kerbeck had never published a single thing. In this eight-week class, Robert will share how he turned a midlife crisis into a career that includes multiple award-winning books; Narratively’s most read story of 2023; and a TV deal with a major Hollywood production company to adapt his own memoir for the screen. Through six intimate workshop sessions, you’ll gain a clear outlook on what parts of your life resonate most with readers, while craft exercises will help you develop the practical tools and confidence to write your memoir and get it out into the world.

Learn More + Sign Up

How do you write stories about sex and intimacy without sounding cheesy, cliché or worse? (Or in my personal experience, making myself blush every time I look down at the very words I’m writing?) There’s perhaps no other type of writing where the gap between a well-written scene and a poorly written one is so obviously, cringe-worthily enormous. Well, worry about your sex scenes no more. Led by experienced sex columnist and award-winning journalist Ana P. Santos, this one-hour seminar will guide you to writing about sex authentically and creatively. Whether you’re working on a memoir, an article or a book, Ana will share what she’s learned over the years that’s helped her find her own voice and write about sex with honesty and impact.

Learn More + Sign Up

Our team is thrilled to offer this class for writers who want to find new, creative, clarifying ways to describe their gender identity and share their personal stories. You may remember Claire Rudy Foster from their moving Narratively story, “Planning My Wedding as a Nonbinary Bride;” their fantastic New York Times Modern Love essay, “When Neither Male Nor Female Seems to Fit;” or their acclaimed short story collection, Shine of the Ever, named one of the best LGBTQ books of the year by O, The Oprah Magazine. They will foster a supportive and productive writing community for this small workshop-based class, as each student refines their voice and works on developing the tools they need to tell their own story, the way they want to.

Learn More + Sign Up

Want to transform your personal, familial and ancestral history into captivating stories that sell and inspire readers? Instructor Kerra Bolton will lead this intensive four-week class that combines practical family history research tips with guidance for navigating the emotional and cultural impact of connecting with your heritage. I can’t think of anyone warmer, wiser or better equipped to lead this class than Kerra. If you’ve been working on a memoir project that touches on difficult family issues; if you want guidance on digging up records or interviewing those super-reluctant family members; or you just want the support to dive into your story, this class is for you.

Learn More + Sign Up

I have never met a writer who puts more care and compassion into her reporting and writing process than Caroline Rothstein, and I know for a fact that any writer who takes this class will get a ton out of it. Starting with the epic reporting project on the kids from the movie Kids that Caroline wrote for Narratively 10 years ago, she has taught me so much about what it means to interrogate your own biases and report in a way that respects the people you are writing about. In this unique class, Caroline will show us how she took the skills she developed as an educator, organizer and activist and applied them to big reporting projects for the likes of The Guardian, BuzzFeed and Cosmopolitan. Along with an inspiring lineup of guest speakers, Caroline will help students tackle some of the most challenging issues that arise from reporting in these unprecedented times. If you care about telling stories through a justice and equity lens, and about how your reporting will affect real people’s lives, this class is a must.

Learn More + Sign Up

Questions? Not sure which class is right for you? Don’t see what you’re looking for and want to suggest a different class we should offer? Want to teach a class yourself? Drop us a line: academy@narratively.com.